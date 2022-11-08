How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest

WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view has come and gone, and now that Roman Reigns has succeeded in retaining his title against a now-injured Logan Paul , it seems likely he’ll remain the undisputed champion for the rest of 2022. There aren’t many upcoming WWE events left in the year for him to accept a challenge, so when exactly will the “Head of the Table” finally drop his title? The latest update indicates there’s been movement on that front, even if there are still some details to be figured out.

WrestleVotes typically doles out scoops on its Twitter account but, this time around, GiveMeSport.com picked the pro wrestling insider’s brain about when Roman Reigns will finally lose a title match. The insider alleged that while they don’t know much regarding when Reigns will see defeat, there are people within the WWE who have a plan in place:

They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody. I don’t know if it’s The Rock. I don’t know if it’s Bray. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say, ‘Alright, this makes sense for the future.’ But I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, to be honest with you.

Though sounds like Triple H and others in the know at WWE have some idea of who will finally defeat Roman Reigns, the rest is purportedly unclear. What’s really interesting here is that WrestleVotes doesn’t expect Reigns to drop the title anytime soon, though who knows what that really means in relation to time?



After all, with Survivor Series left as the only confirmed main roster pay-per-view this year, the wrestler likely won’t have to defend his titles until the Royal Rumble in late January 2023. One could assume that by then, Cody Rhodes will be back in action for the WWE and, of course, Bray Wyatt is already doing his creepy-ass thing on SmackDown each week. Both men seem more than capable of toppling The Big Dog and taking his titles , especially with him just eeking out his last couple of defenses.

Then there’s Dwayne Johnson, who is heavily rumored to be Roman Reigns’ opponent for WrestleMania 39 . Should Reigns still have the titles ahead of that, it feels unlikely that Johnson will defeat him. The Rock is still a Hollywood star, and one wouldn’t think he’d be willing to stick around the WWE for a title defense when other movie projects are on his work schedule.

With these opponents in mind, it seems fair to speculate that Roman Reigns might drop the titles at or before WrestleMania 39. Should his reign extend beyond that, he would be approaching a run with the Universal title that’s close to legendary title stints like those of Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino. And there’d likely be temptation on the WWE’s part to at least let him reach a massive day count like that rather than reset the counter with a new champion.

Whatever the case may be, wrestling fans definitely have differing opinions on the star’' title defense these days. The champion’s current streak is unprecedented in the modern era of wrestling but, at the same time, he’s in possession of the WWE’s two greatest honors. That’s not necessarily a great thing at a time where the company is rumored to want a fresh creative spark and does possess the most loaded roster it's had in years. The Guy's ride has certainly been a great one, but it’s understandable if fans are growing restless and ready for him to finally lose a title match.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown airs on Fox every Friday at the same time. Anyone who missed the latest Crown Jewel pay-per-view should certainly check it out, especially if they missed Logan Paul’s surprisingly solid match against Roman Reigns.