2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees: The Full List Of Wrestlers Being Added

In a few short weeks, the professional wrestling world will descend upon Philadelphia for the two-night WrestleMania 40 , where The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the rest of the WWE roster give it their all on the “Grandest Stage of Them All.” But before we all get to witness one of the most anticipated weekends of wrestling in recent memory, we’ll celebrate the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductees at the annual ceremony honoring the men and women who have changed the industry over the years.

As we look toward the upcoming ceremony, the hilarious and emotional stories told by icons of the industry, and some stellar video packages showcasing their greatest moments and crowning achievements, let’s take a look at everyone who has been announced to be part of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024…

(Image credit: WWE)

Paul Heyman

It is hard to think of a manager, promoter, or figure in the world of professional wrestling more deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame than Paul Heyman. Over the course of the past 40 years, the great wrestling mind has impacted the industry as a whole countless times, and continues to do so to this day. Whether it was leading the “Dangerous Alliance” in WCW, introducing audiences to a new attitude of wrestling with ECW, or being the mouthpiece and advisor for WWE Champions like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and most recently, Roman Reigns, Heyman has always been one of the most interesting and impactful figures on screen (and behind the scenes).

So, it only seems natural that Heyman was the first member of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame to be announced by the Associated Press in March 2024, an honor that is, honestly, long overdue. His induction speech will certainly be one for the ages, but we’ll just have to wait and see who’ll have the honors of introducing the pivotal and oftentimes controversial figure.

(Image credit: WWE)

Bull Nakano

Keiko Aoki, better known by her ring name, Bull Nakano, was one of the most transformative wrestlers in WWE’s women’s division back in the mid-1990s where she made an immediate and lasting impact despite only being with the company for around a year. Though her time with the company was brief, Nakano made the most of the opportunity and took the Women’s Championship off rival and Hall of Famer, Alundra Blayze, in a marquee match in her native Japan.

Prior to joining WWE, Nakano made a name for herself as one of the most talented wrestlers in All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling where she won multiple championships starting in 1983. One of the most impactful female wrestlers of all time, it wasn’t all that surprising when ESPN reported that she was the second inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

(Image credit: WWE / Peacock)

How To Watch The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

As is the case for a lot of WWE shows, you can watch the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony streaming live on Friday, April 5 for anyone with a Peacock subscription . The company has yet to announce an exact time, but considering the ceremony is taking place immediately following SmackDown, we can expect the show to kick off around 10 p.m. ET, give or take a few minutes.

You will be able to watch the ceremony on-demand after its conclusion if you don’t want to stay up so late the night before WrestleMania 40 gets underway.