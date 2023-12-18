How Liv Morgan's Drug Arrest Reportedly Impacts Her Upcoming Return To WWE

Just when it seemed like pro wrestling's 2023 news cycle couldn't get any more unpredictable, December's final weeks delivered some truly unexpected news regarding Liv Morgan. The WWE superstar was arrested for marijuana possession in Florida, and while the case against her is yet to be decided, fans might wonder what that legal booking means for any potential in-ring bookings at upcoming WWE events following her post-injury return.

The New York Post reported Morgan was charged with marijuana possession of not more than 20 grams, which is a first-degree misdemeanor, and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, which is a third-degree felony. Morgan's arrest came after a traffic stop in which the responding officer spotted her driving erratically northwest of Orlando, Florida. While it remains to be seen how her legal troubles will play out, a report has allegedly clarified where the wrestler stands with the WWE.

The WWE Reportedly Still Has Big Plans For Liv Morgan In 2024

There are reports from PWInsider.com that claim the WWE staff at large did not know of Liv Morgan's arrest in the immediate aftermath, but that top executives were notified the next day. Morgan, who has been out with an injury since July, was already set to make a big return in 2024, with the possibility that the women's match during the 2024 Royal Rumble would feature her comeback. And at least for now, those plans don't seem to have been fractured.

Morgan is allegedly still in the mix for a "high-profile program" that will likely come into play during the road to WrestleMania 40. The report also states the arrest will not impact her standing within the WWE roster.

As well, her reputation as a hard worker is noted as being well-respected in the company, which can only help. As such, it's looking any worries about Liv Morgan facing major consequences for her arrest aren't so viable, as we might be able to watch her back in action in the coming months.

Why The WWE May Not Punish Liv Morgan's Arrest As Severely As Past Superstars

Some wrestling fans might be shocked to hear about the WWE brass' allegedly low-key reaction to Liv Morgan's arrest. The organization released Matt Riddle in 2023 after multiple suspensions for alcohol and drug violations, as well as a much-publicized airport incident . Riddle's star power amongst his peers seemed to fall with each legal setback, until the decision was made to let him go.

It's reported that Liv Morgan's circumstance is different, especially considering her charges are less severe than those stemming from a DUI. There are several active superstars on the main roster with previous arrests after run-ins with the law, so it's not entirely surprising to hear Morgan isn't being handed her walking papers.

It's also worth noting that the company reportedly stopped testing its performers for marijuana in 2022, and allegedly no longer suspends talent for using it. Given Morgan's character and all-age fanbase, it's. unlikely the company will enact any strict reprimands following this situation, but anyone outside the promotion can never know for sure.

The important takeaway is that it sounds like when wrestling fans tune in with their Peacock subscription to watch WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan will likely be in the mix. That's more than someone like Drew McIntyre can say after he made it known he was upset about being left off the Royal Rumble poster, so it has to be reassuring for the superstar despite the legal issues she faces.

Liv Morgan's exact return date to the WWE remains unclear, but there's plenty of other stuff happening in pro wrestling to focus on in the meantime. Monday Night Raw will undoubtedly have the next chapter in the growing major feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, so tune in on Mondays on USA Network at 8:00 p.m. ET to see where that and many other storylines go as we head into 2024.