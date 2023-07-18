What's Going On With Liv Morgan's Injury On Raw And Will It Impact SummerSlam?

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has seemingly been having a tough time as of late. Just weeks after her official return from an injury, the superstar apparently experienced another medical situation connected to Monday Night Raw. We only have a few alleged details on this latest situation. But of course, we need to discuss how this might impact Morgan's availability at SummerSlam.

The 29-year-old wrestler was spotted exiting the arena with a sling on her arm following Monday Night Raw on July 17th. WrestlingNews.co reports that trainers were seen checking on her off camera during the show. The severity of this injury is likely what's on everybody's mind at this point though, so let's take some time and talk this whole matter out.

Liv Morgan Only Recently Returned From A Shoulder Injury

What seems to be apparent with Liv Morgan's injury, which might stem from her being attacked Rhea Ripley during Raw's main event, is that it's impacting her arm. When the WWE superstar missed time this past May, she revealed during a stream on the gaming channel UpUpDownDown that she was recovering from a "torn shoulder." She returned not long after, leading fans to believe the injury wasn't as severe as assumed.

The Riott Squad alum has since worked a steady number of events and even had time to pose with Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere. Now, one gets the impression that she's now been hurt in a significant way. At this time, it hasn't been specified whether she's suffering from the same shoulder that caused her to miss time before or if this is something entirely different. In either case, if she is injured badly, it doesn't bode well for her chances of appearing at SummerSlam.

How SummerSlam Might Be Impacted By The Star's Theoretical Absence

If Liv Morgan is out of action, then it would likely cause her and Raquel Rodriguez to miss an opportunity to reclaim the tag-team titles they lost to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on Monday Night Raw. SummerSlam is still over two weeks away, so there'd still be time to find an opponent for Deville and Green's match, assuming that Morgan is unable to compete.

I do wonder what the plan was for that program. Raw ended with the "Queen of Extreme" attacking Rhea Ripley during the main event after Ripley "injured" Raquel Rodriguez in a previous segment. Check out the takedown, which may or may not be the reason the star left the arena in a sling:

What’s better than @YaOnlyLivvOnce? An extreme Liv Morgan! #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/AfvCLdyoaFJuly 18, 2023 See more

Rhea Ripley doesn't have a clear opponent headed into SummerSlam, and it's possible that this segment was going to set the table for a match between her and Liv Morgan. You could argue that assumption seems a bit weird, considering Morgan only just dropped the tag titles. But stranger things have happened in the WWE. Regardless, if that was in the cards, there may need to be an alternate match plan in place for Ripley.

Will Liv Morgan Miss SummerSlam?

There's currently no official about the extent of the New Jersey alum's injury or even confirmation that she was injured during Monday Night Raw. One detail that may provide hope on her status, however, is that she shared an advertisement the following day for a SummerSlam fan experience that's set to take place on Friday, August 4th:

Join WWE Superstars including @CodyRhodes & @YaOnlyLivvOnce on Friday, August 4th at @fordfield for a special volunteer experience to support the Detroit Community and fundraise for Connor’s Cure.100% of ticket sales will be donated to Connor’s Cure in support of the… pic.twitter.com/hdZyNGgAvVJuly 18, 2023 See more

It's worth noting that Liv Morgan hasn't shared anything beyond that advertisement, which could possibly indicate it was a scheduled post and not something she personally shared. In short, social media posts are not indicative of anything in terms of health status. I would imagine, however, that someone concerned about their availability in the WWE would spend some time off social media ahead of any official announcement about a potential injury. Fans will just have to wait and hope that when they're streaming SummerSlam using a Peacock subscription, Morgan will be there and ready to work in the ring.

WWE's SummerSlam will air on Saturday, August 5th, on Peacock. Next week's Monday Night Raw will likely reveal the wrestling phenom's status, if we don't hear anything before then. Here's hoping for good news about her and potentially other absent superstars to return for the big event.