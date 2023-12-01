WWE's Drew McIntyre Sounds Off After Being Left Out Of Royal Rumble Poster, And I Agree With Him

Drew McIntyre was the top dog in the WWE during the pandemic, but since losing the title, he has mainly stayed toward the middle of the roster in terms of booking in recent years. Now, as rumors swirl of him being disgruntled by CM Punk's return, and we still have no answers on whether his contract renewal is any closer to happening than it was at WrestleMania 39, the wrestler is upset about the latest Royal Rumble poster.

The poster image for the upcoming WWE event Royal Rumble is making rounds online, and there's one major face missing from the bunch. Granted, I myself wasn't entirely aware he was missing considering how many faces are on it, but now that Drew McIntyre has spoken out about being excluded, I have to agree that he has a right to be frustrated:

Are you starting to understand my frustrations now? https://t.co/UmqkCDCksVDecember 1, 2023 See more

As wrestling fans know, the Royal Rumble has become one of the most important premium live events in the company. In addition to the prestige tied to winning the match, the winner of the Royal Rumble will likely be fast-tracked to the main event WrestleMania 40 . Being left off the poster doesn't guarantee Drew McIntyre won't be in the big match, but if he's not being promoted, is it safe to assume his odds of winning are slim to nil?

Many might've assumed that already. CM Punk's return only further complicated who could win the Royal Rumble and which night they'd pick for the main event. Punk, for example, appears to be preparing for a major feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. We know that Cody Rhodes intends to "finish the story" and take on Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed Championship, and rising stars like Gunther could easily pull off a stunning victory. Where does that leave Drew McIntyre?

It's a great question, considering the WWE hasn't reportedly locked the superstar down for a new contract in 2024 and beyond. As such, it might be why he's not currently on the poster for the Royal Rumble. Granted, the WWE could've put him on there as a show of good faith he'd sign a new offer rather than risk the backlash that was created excluding him. I think McIntyre is completely within his rights to be upset, and he should be as respected as other top stars on the roster given his time in the company.

There's also a possibility that this is a work and Drew McIntyre is leaning into the public perception that he's displeased with his situation in the WWE. Storylines that feel like they bleed into reality always do well in pro wrestling, and McIntyre, being the consummate showman, knows this. It's even possible the truth is somewhere in between and that McIntyre is both disgruntled and using it to drive interest in his character to get a favorable contract renewal. We'll know for sure when 2024 hits and McIntyre either decides to stick with the company or heads elsewhere to see if The Scottish Warrior can get title opportunities.

SmackDown airs on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET on the 2023 TV schedule, and Monday Night Raw is on USA Network on Mondays at the same time. Tune in to see more of McIntyre, assuming he's not on his way out, and if you want to view his previous matches you can do so with a Peacock Premium subscription.