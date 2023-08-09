Numerous WWE Stars Responded To Sonya Deville After She Shared Post-Surgery Update

News broke earlier this week that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville was out indefinitely and would undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL. Well, apparently that surgery already happened (probably after Chelsea Green spoke with the hospital’s manager), and fortunately, it went very well. The injured superstar dropped a post-procedure update from her hospital bed to give everyone the good news, and more than a handful of fellow wrestlers jumped in to offer their support on social.

The update dropped this morning and went directly to the point. It said the surgery “went great” and she’s still “Champ Sonya.” You can check the full message out below, along with a picture that includes what WWE star Ciampa called “post op drug eyes” in a comment he left on the post…

I’m so happy to see Sonya Deville refer to herself as a champ in the caption of her post. She was paired with Chelsea Green as a last minute fill-in after Carmella got pregnant prior to WrestleMania 39, and what should have been a temporary throwaway duo somehow turned into a really and enjoyable and fun partnership to the point where WWE smartly put the tag team titles on the two. It was obvious how much the two really appreciated winning gold for the first time in their careers, and it’s been a joy to watch them in the weeks following. They bounce off each other really well and bring a really fun energy mix that doesn’t seem like it should gel but really does.

It’s also obvious how much other WWE stars like Sonya Deville. Within a few hours of her posting, a bunch of her fellow wrestlers had lit up the comment section to offer encouragement and well wishes. Bayley called her the “Eyebrows Champ.” Natalya dropped a message talking about how “****ing pretty” she looked. WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus said she’s got this and others including Maxxine Dupris, Nia Jax and ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted supportive emojis. Even her former partner in crime Adam Pearce, who she worked alongside in an on-screen management role told her to “heal up quick.”

And of course there are already thousands of hearts and well-wishes from WWE fans who have really fallen in love with Sonya Deville over the last few years. Not everyone has the physical tools to come in and immediately be Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley. Most performers have to scratch and claw and figure out how to make it on the main roster. They have to find their place, and Sonya was able to do that, as a wrestler, as an authority figure and now as one half of the tag team champions.

It’s unclear what WWE is going to do with Sonya and Chelsea’s titles, as the former will be out of action for too long to hold them during her injury. I suspect we’ll get some kind of tag team tournament which will be announced either on Smackdown or Raw. Regardless, whenever Deville is healthy and ready to return, I truly hope she’s paired with Chelsea Green again and the two women can go claim what is rightfully theirs. They’ve forever be champs, and no injury can change that.