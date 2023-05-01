WWE Star Carmella Is Pregnant, And Of Course The Pics Are Fabulous

Longtime WWE superstar Carmella hit up social media to make an exciting announcement: she’s pregnant! The thirty-five-year-old superstar, who is married to WWE commentator Corey Graves, shared the happy news with fans this morning and, of course, dropped a bangin’ maternity photoshoot to go along with it.

The seven picture set really pops in the black and white and features a nice collection of shots of Carmella and Corey together, as well as one of the sonogram picture and one of an adorable little baby onesie, along with a note that the kid is due in November. That would mean she’s around three months along. It’s all really skillfully done and looks tremendous, which isn’t a surprise given how amazing her wedding looked. You can check out the gorgeous album below…

If you’ve noticed a lot of references to rainbows and miracles, it’s because Carmella has had some pregnancy struggles in the past. She had a miscarriage and then an ectopic pregnancy last year, which caused her to be rushed to the emergency room. Later, she courageously talked about what happened in a touching social media post in an attempt to destigmatize pregnancy complications and help others to realize it’s not their fault.

Carmella has had a tremendous run in WWE since she first signed to NXT back in 2013. She’s been on the main roster since 2016 and has been near the top of the women’s card for a good portion of that run. She’s held numerous titles and has gotten over with fans, mostly as a heel. The last year, however, has been much more of a struggle.

She was injured during a house show last August and between the recovery and her lost pregnancies, she remained out of action until January of this year. She made a big splash almost immediately and appeared in a high leverage match at Elimination Chamber, which she lost to Asuka. She then partnered with Chelsea Green to form a new tag team that seemed likely to be featured at WrestleMania, but a few weeks before the event, she was suddenly pulled off television and replaced in the tag team with Sonya Deville without explanation. In retrospect, it now seems likely that was related to this pregnancy.

Regardless, a huge congratulations to Carmella and Corey Graves. This has been a topic close to their hearts for a long time. She, in particular, has been so courageous to open up her life and be honest about her struggles to try and help other women; so, it’s wonderful to be able to share in her joy as she celebrates the good news.

It’s unclear whether WWE programming will address her pregnancy, either in an on-air segment or via commentary with Corey Graves, but given how much time viewers have spent with the couple over the last decade, I hope they find a way to hype the happy news on TV.