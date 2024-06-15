After The Rock Suffers An Injury, He Makes A Bold Proclamation About WrestleMania 41

Dwayne Johnson had a nasty injury on the set of Sunshine and Pain, and while he assured there was no reason to worry, some wrestling fans couldn't help but feel concerned. After all, if the actor was getting hurt while filming movies, it seemed the odds of him getting clearance from studios for upcoming WWE events were slim. Perhaps sensing the fear of many, The Rock made a bold proclamation about WrestleMania 41, and it should have some fans breathing a little easier.

The actor took some time from filming his movies to speak to ESPN and discuss his comeback to the WWE and his matches at WrestleMania 40, now available to stream with a Peacock Premium subscription. While we didn't get any word of when The Rock will return to the company, he did make it pretty clear that he has his sights set on WrestleMania 41:

We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style.

It would appear The Rock thinks he's going to be a part of WrestleMania 41's main event, which isn't wholly surprising. We heard back when he was injected into the main event of WrestleMania 40 that he had it as a stipulation of his contract in exchange for joining the TKO Board of Directors. No word on how many he'll be a part of, but I would assume the "Final Boss" is planning on taking the Undisputed WWE Champion.

As for who that may be, that's another story. Cody Rhodes is currently the champion, but he could lose that title to The Rock prior or someone else. We also know that former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns is out there somewhere training and could return to take his seat at Head of the Table from his former Bloodline teammate and family member, Solo Sikoa. The only thing we know for certain is that Dwayne Johnson isn't allowing this nasty elbow injury to slow him down:

We know The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match is a long time coming, so I could definitely see those two squaring off. At the same time, it also seems likely that Cody could be taking on The Rock, as their feud really peaked by the time WrestleMania 40 arrived. I think either match would be awesome for Las Vegas, and if the latter is the Night 2 main event, then maybe Roman Reigns challenges the new Bloodline and their potential latest member with the help of some friends.

There are a ton of people The Rock could throw down with at WrestleMania 41, and no shortage of quality opponents for an awesome match. Seth Rollins and CM Punk would also be solid opponents, and as a guy who desperately wishes to main-event WrestleMania, Punk deserves the opportunity. Unfortunately, he's still nursing that injured arm, though it seems he'll be well enough for an appearance at Clash at the Castle. Perhaps the PLE will give us a better idea of who Dwayne Johnson could face off against, whenever he does decide to show back up.

WWE's Clash at the Castle kicks off live from Scotland at 2:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see if Drew McIntyre can win the title in front of a home crowd, or he'll fall short like CinemaBlend's Mack Rawden is predicting.