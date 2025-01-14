I'm Finally Coming To Terms With John Cena's Looming Retirement, But I'm Not Gonna Be Happy If A Few Specific Things Don't Happen

John Cena made his WWE debut in June 2002, the summer before I started high school. Since then, the multi-time WWE Champion, one of the greatest wrestlers-turned-actors to ever live, has done everything you could do in the wrestling business: main-evented WrestleMania multiple times, won 16 world championships, won the Royal Rumble, granted more Make-a-Wish wishes than anyone, etc. But now, his career is ending, and I’m finally coming to terms with it.

But before Cena hangs up his boots at one of the upcoming WWE events at the end of the year, I need to see a few specific things happen. It’s not going to ruin my day or love of wrestling, but I’m not going to be a happy camper if I don’t see at least a few of these go down before the end of the wrestling icon’s farewell tour .

(Image credit: WWE)

I Want To See John Cena Show Up For More Than Just The Premium Live Events

There was a lot to love about the first Raw of 2025 , a night that saw the long-awaited debut of WWE’s flagship show on Netflix, Hulk Hogan getting booed out of the building, and some great TV matches. One of the best things about the night was the return of John Cena, who laid out his plans for the final stretch of his prolific career. Cena wrapped up his promo by announcing his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble event with hopes of challenging for a title at WrestleMania 41 .

Though I am stoked to have him back, I really hope that Cena shows up for more than just those and other premium live events. I mean, I don’t expect him to show up on every episode of Raw and SmackDown (though I wouldn’t be upset about it), but if this is his final run, I want it to be more than just a series of one-off appearances on a part-time schedule. He owes it to the fans and himself.

(Image credit: WWE)

I'm Not Going To Lie, I Want One Final Title Run For Cena

I never thought I’d be saying this, but I want one final title run for John Cena during the last year of his career. The man has 16 world championship reigns (tied with Ric Flair) and is one away from setting the all-time record in WWE. Is there a better way to cap off the career of one of the most popular and successful wrestlers of all time? I think not. And there’s no one better than Cena to surpass the Nature Boy in this regard.

Since losing the WWE Championship to the late Bray Wyatt at Elimination Chamber in February 2017, Cena hasn’t held a title of any kind in WWE. That was eight years ago, and it’s about time he held the gold up above his head one more time.

(Image credit: WWE)

But This Doesn't Mean I Want A Year Of ‘Cena Wins LOL'

Though it hasn’t been a thing for pretty much the past decade, the “Cena Wins LOL” meme was one of the biggest jokes in wrestling throughout the first decade-and-a-half of the 21st century. Basically, Cena would use his “hustle, loyalty, respect” mantra (as well as whatever slogan he was selling on t-shirts and wristbands and headbands and towels) to overcome the odds and pull a victory out of nowhere.

I’m not saying I want that this time around, and I don’t think that will happen. The past eight or so years have seen Cena become more human and vulnerable in the ring, losing more than winning in the process. I don’t think WWE will take this route, and for good reason.

(Image credit: WWE)

I Need To See Cena Have At Least One More Match With CM Punk

John Cena and CM Punk have had their fair share of matches over the years, and their Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Championship match earned the company its first 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer in 14 years. Pay-per-view matches, Raw matches where they pulled out the rarely-used piledriver, and countless house show contests have given wrestling fans unforgettable moments, and I would love to see at least one more match between the two rivals.

I don’t care if it’s for a title, on some random episode of Raw in May, or a headlining match at the two-day SummerSlam later in the year, I need to see these two go at it again. They have such good chemistry, have the ability to tell great stories together and have a history of pulling off some incredible feats. Make it happen, Triple H!

(Image credit: WWE)

In Fact, I Would Love A Series Of One-Off Matches Against Other Former Rivals Like Randy Orton And Kevin Owens

Since I’m talking about longtime rivals of John Cena, I would love to see him have a series of matches against other competitors from his past before calling it quits. Though I grew tired of his seemingly never-ending feud with Randy Orton in the late 2000s and early 2010s, I’m not going to lie and say I don’t want to see the two veterans cross paths again.

The same goes for Kevin Owens, who made his main roster debut in 2015 by randomly challenging John Cena (in a killer match, I should add). Now, with Owens a grizzled veteran and one of the toughest SOBs in WWE, seeing these two run it back would make for a great moment.

(Image credit: WWE)

Cena Has To Put A Younger Wrestler Over And Pass The Torch In His Final Match

John Cena claims he will be wrestling his final match in December, and I think he has to go out “on his back” before hanging up his boots for good. And what better way to go out than by putting a younger wrestler over and essentially passing the torch.

There’s been a lot of buzz about Gunther fighting Cena during this final run, and I think that’s the option that makes the most sense . If Gunther were to defeat Cena, it would cement the Ring General’s legacy as one of the top stars, not only in the company, but in the industry as a whole. But at the same time, I’d love for someone like Dominik Mysterio, who is on his way to becoming a legit star, to be the one who gets the final 1-2-3 on Cena.