Gunther Is Set To Appear On Raw After Security Had To Protect Him From Furious Fans After He Choked Out John Cena

John Cena wrestled in his final match in the WWE over the weekend and, as some may already know, fans weren't happy with how it went down. A lot of that anger was directed at Gunther immediately after the event, after a viral video showed him being escorted out of the building by security as fans swarmed him. Now, in the aftermath of that match, Gunther has set his next in-ring appearance.

Gunther is set to appear on Monday Night Raw after gaining attention for forcing John Cena to tap out in his retirement match. To some wrestling fans, it felt like a slap in the face to Cena's motto, "Never Give Up," and some wished the greatest wrestler of all time had gone out in a more dignified way.

It goes without saying that "The Ring General" received massive heat for his actions, but I wasn't aware of just how extreme it became. Check out this video, which shows fans gathering around him as he attempts to make his way to a bus outside the arena:

Fortunately, the reactions aren't too violent. I mean, sure, the fans are much closer than anyone working in the WWE would probably prefer but, given the business, someone could surmise that the reason Gunther walked out of the arena was to get this sort of reaction. Also, it's easy to assume the people backstage knew how bad the reaction would be to John Cena losing, so you'd think they'd prepare for that backlash by having a more secluded space for him to exit.

Gunther isn't too popular with the fans right now, though, I would imagine that was always the point. Beating Cena in his final match was never going to be a popular decision, but it felt set in stone the moment "The Bull fro Vienna" was marked as his opponent.

It feels as though the WWE wants to crown Gunther as its new "Legend Killer," after he previously retired Goldberg earlier in the year. That said, being the person to retire John Cena, especially the way he did, has had a profound effect on the wrestling audience in the short term. I have to wonder, has Gunther officially solidified his position as a permanent heel in the business?

Wrestling storylines have a short lifespan, but something this significant could definitely follow Gunther throughout his career. No matter what the Austrian superstar does from here on out, he'll always be the person who retired the greatest wrestler the WWE has ever seen. Of all the dream opponents expected to face Cena in his final match, Gunther was always expected, and he's received a great gift from the exiting legend.

It's also a ringing endorsement from the WWE, which has consistently put Gunther in some of the biggest opportunities in the company in recent years. It feels like he's being set up to be the top heel of the brand for the foreseeable future, and maybe someone who could even make a run at surpassing Roman Reigns' historic title run. Hey, when you take down a legend like John Cena, the sky is the limit as far as I'm concerned!

It all comes down to Monday Night Raw, though, in which Gunther's next storyline will presumably be revealed. If I had to speculate, I would think he'll make another run at a championship like his Intercontinental title. That said, that space is filled with so many stars, he might keep his streak of retiring legends alive, and make sure he's the one to send AJ Styles and others packing when they depart in 2026.

Monday Night Raw airs on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's always a great time, regardless of what's going on, but those wanting to see what's up with Gunther should make a point of clearing their evening to hear what he'll have to say.