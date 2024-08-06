Why Odyssey Jones And Bronson Reed's Big And Brutal Monday Night Raw Appearances Have Me Excited For WWE's Future

We're fresh off of one of the best Monday Night Raw episodes of 2024, and who would've thought the post-SummerSlam show would be so eventful? Amidst the in-ring debut of The Wyatt Sicks and the latest retooled roster of Judgment Day, we saw a hard launch of stories for Bronson Reed and Odyssey Jones going into future WWE events. It was a nice surprise for this wrestling fan, and it has me excited about where their paths may lead going forward.

Just when it seemed like the WWE's main event scene couldn't get any more crowded, these two unexpected names stole the show during Monday Night Raw, and seem primed to get a lot of screen time. For those who missed out, or can only watch past episodes with their Peacock Premium subscription, let's dive into what went down, and why we should all be as thrilled as I am.

WWE Gave Bronson Reed And Odyssey Jones The Top Highlights Of The Night, And The Crowd Responded

Just when it seemed Seth Rollins was going to be firmly inserted into the Drew McIntyre and CM Punk storyline going forward, Bronson Reed appeared and brutally attacked the former World Heavyweight Champion. Saying "brutally attacked" doesn't do it justice, as a raucous crowd watched as Reed delivered six Tsunamis to Rolllins as he spat blood onto the mat.

TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI 🌊😲 pic.twitter.com/fDxoil24w6August 6, 2024

That alone would've been a big night for "big men" in WWE, but then Odyssey Jones showed up to aid the New Day in their ongoing feud with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. Check hiim out grabbing the Authors Of Pain and handling them like ragdolls:

IT'S ODYSSEY JONES!!!The big man just single-handedly took out The Final Testament to help The New Day! 🤯#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/e09JwTLFBjAugust 6, 2024

It didn't take much for Jones to make a huge impression, and perhaps wrestling fans are excited to see New Day finally get another big man on their roster after years of rumors Big E was returning following his neck injury. It's about the hottest start we've seen for a main roster debut in a long time, and I'm optimistic it's leading to bigger things.

Is The WWE Ready To Start Funneling More Big Men Into Larger Storylines?

It's been a while since the WWE had big men that it put a lot of faith in. The company tried to make Omos the next giant behemoth, but his wrestling skills when separated from AJ Styles didn't cut the mustard.

Did WWE's Jacob Fatu Get Injured At SummerSlam? New Video May Provide Answers (Image credit: WWE) Here's where things stand.

It's rare that we see big guys reach superstar status, but when the company lands itself an Andre The Giant, Big Show, or Yokozuna, great things happen. Bronson Reed has paid his dues in the midcard for a while now, and it feels like the WWE is ready to give him a high-profile feud with one of the faces of the company. I think this is one of the first steps to building him to be a main eventer and possibly someone who, one day, might be spoken of in the same breath as some of those big men mentioned above.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Odyssey Jones, but getting a pop that large after an unannounced run-in is about as great a start as any superstar can get for a debut. He's immediately elevated my interest in the feud with New Day and The Final Testament, which had waned recently. I have a feeling we'll be seeing him take center stage in this feud, given the big reaction he received.

This is exciting to me because, frankly, this new era of WWE needs a little more variety. As wild as it may be to say it gets tiring seeing a lot of medium-sized guys do athletic flips and have electric matches, the storytelling is more or less the same.

Bringing in big guys like Odyssey Jones and Bronson Reed change the in-ring storytelling of matches. A guy like Seth Rollins won't be able to easily slam Reed, and when he finally does, the crowd will erupt. Much like Nia Jax and Piper Niven have shaken up the women's roster matches with the size they bring, the men's division will now get that added variety as well.

And as Big E so eloquently put it in his viral video long ago, a crowd loves seeing "Big meaty men slapping meat." Hey, sometimes it's not about technical skill and more about brute force and storytelling. Let's not forget how much storytelling played a factor in the WrestleMania 40 main event and how awesome that was. Let's get hype for the possibility of big men getting some comeuppance in the company and the fresh territory it can lead to in this new era.

I'm optimistic we'll be seeing a lot more of Bronson Reed and Odyssey Jones on Monday Night Raw, which airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Let's hope "big" things are in store for future episodes and that Seth is able to return and get some payback on Reed.