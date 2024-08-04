Did WWE's Jacob Fatu Get Injured At SummerSlam? New Video May Provide Answers

Fans received quite a scare near the end of SummerSlam 2024, as they feared that one of the most exciting new stars in the WWE was going to be sidelined with a big injury. Jacob Fatu was seemingly unable to put weight on his right leg after going through the announce table on top of Cody Rhodes, leaving some to wonder if he was legitimately injured or selling an injury in anticipation of Roman Reigns' return minutes later. As we continue to ponder that question, a new video has surfaced that could provide some answers.

It wouldn't be surprising if many are still pondering whether Jacob Fatu is out for the count for upcoming WWE events or will we be on SmackDown soon and ready to destroy superstars. I have some thoughts after seeing the aforementioned viral video, which could be interpreted a few ways and tell us whether we'll be seeing him on upcoming PLEs (which will be streamable with a Peacock Premium subscription).

New Video Shows Jacob Fatu With A Walking Boot

Not long after SummerSlam ended, fans took to the Internet to ponder Jacob Fatu's status, specifically whether or not he sustained a legitimate injury during the main event. Viral videos showed a single referee helping him to the back but, because pro wrestling is an entertainment business focused on storytelling, it would make sense for that to happen, if Fatu was trying to show how injured his leg really was. Later that night, a video surfaced of The Haroon Twins meeting Solo Sikoa and Fatu in a convenience store. Check out the video, which shows Fatu sporting a walking boot on the same injured leg he couldn't stand on at SummerSlam:

Two details stick out to me while watching this video. One, if Jacob Fatu was worried about this injury, he certainly didn't show it in this video. He has a very casual air about him and was even nice enough to pose for a photo despite knowing this would likely make rounds online.

The second point of note is that he's walking on the boot under his own power, and not using a crutch of any kind. This could speak to the severity of his injury, meaning it's more minor than the moment fans saw on TV would suggest. The wrestler was acting like his ankle snapped during the match and, if that happened, he would be sporting something much more intricate than a walking boot.

How Severe Is This Injury, And Could He Be "Selling" It?

The WWE is a performance industry and, as such, it's tricky to report on injuries. Sometimes superstars are "injured" after a match and written off storylines because they have personal matters they have to attend to. Other times, the story calls for an injury to occur, which takes me back to the timing of Jacob Fatu's injury. Not minutes after he was shown unable to compete, Roman Reigns returned and speared Solo.

Had he been healthy in that moment, Fatu would've surely intervened and took on the "Original Tribal Chief" on behalf of Solo. As such, I tend to lean on the argument that Fatu being too injured to compete was part of the story and that he could've continued the match if he was required to be a part of it.

That said, would the "Samoan Werewolf" go so far as to sell an injury that he'd put on a walking boot and take photos in public with it? Hey, some guys live the gimmick to the point some wrestling fans may believe Paul Heyman is legitimately Roman Reigns' manager. When wrestlers stay in character to the point that they're booed at their own wedding, it makes it feel more real, and people appreciate it more.

Personally, I've of the thinking that the truth is somewhere in the middle. I think that Jacob Fatu was scripted to sell an injury in the match, but it's not a stretch to believe he also hurt his leg while colliding with the announce table. The walking boot could be for a more minor injury, and he's just using it to expedite recovery ahead of another appearance on SmackDown. When you only have a week to recover from the bumps and bruises of a big match, I'd think superstars would use whatever edge they can get!

The bottom line is that I expect Jacob Fatu to eventually take on Roman Reigns, as the latter prepares for either a rematch with Cody Rhodes or a feud with The Rock. Is Dwayne Johnson pulling the strings of the new Bloodline, or is this truly all Solo Sikoa's doing? There are a lot of variables at play but, in the meantime, people can continue to pour over this video of Fatu.

I'm sure fans will get more answers soon, as WWE returns for Monday Night Raw on Syfy on Monday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET. After watching that, check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what else is on amidst a slew of wrestling content.