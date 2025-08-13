'We Need Him To Go Off And Shoot Thor Next.' That Time Chris Hemsworth Wanted To Do An Epic Stunt, But Disney Axed It
Chris Hemsworth's new show had to change plans to make Disney and Marvel happy.
While Tom Cruise is one of the rare actors who truly does all his own stunts on film, many other actors attempt to do a great deal themselves. Chris Hemsworth has let himself be lit on fire for movies before, which is likely a step further than many others in Hollywood might go. However, while the Thor star has dealt with fire, apparently water is a step too far.
It wasn’t a stunt for a movie that Chris Hemsworth reveals he wasn’t allowed to do recently. He tells THR that for the new season of Limitless: Live Better Now, available with a Disney+ subscription, there had been plans for him to attempt to surf a 40 foot wave. Unfortunately, it seems the powers that be decided such a thing was too risky. Hemsworth said…
Ironically the episode of Limitless where the wave stunt would have occurred is entitled “Risk.” Clearly the episode needed to let Hemsworth put himself at some amount of risk, but the wave was seen as too risky, while climbing a dam was apparently fine.
One of the major reasons stuntpeople are used in movies isn’t that stars are unwilling to put themselves art risk, it’s that the studio and/or the insurance company won’t let them. If a major film lead gets injured, it can delay movies, costing everybody involved money. Tom Cruise once fired an insurance company for not letting perform a Mission: Impossible stunt.
But the issue for Chris Hemsworth wasn’t simply that if something went wrong it would cause problems for the Disney+ series. He says it was higher ups at Disney that killed the idea, because getting hurt on Limitless could have jeopardised a his next marvel movie, a film, with a lot riding on it. Hemsworth continued…
We know Chris Hemsworth is part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and that movie is so important to Disney it’s honestly a shock any of the cast is let out in public where they might trip and hurt themselves. While Hemsworth recently confirmed a viral video was not part of an announcement he was walking away from Thor, if the actor ever wants to surf a 40 foot wave, he might need to be done with Thor before anybody will let him.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.