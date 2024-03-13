WWE Fans Are Convinced WrestleMania 40 Will Have A Massive Betrayal In The Main Event, But Who Will Be Involved?

Cody Rhodes made his decision to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but that's not the only major match happening in the two-day event. As of the latest SmackDown, it's official that Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Reigns and The Rock in a tag-team match that will decide whether or not The Bloodline will be allowed at ringside for the Undisputed Championship match. With so much on the line, it seems a betrayal is bound to happen in the tag match. That said, there's a lot of conversation surrounding who will be doing the betraying.

As wrestling fans awaiting streaming the upcoming WWE event with a Peacock Premium subscription, CinemaBlend is tracking the rumors of superstars betraying other superstars in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Here's what we've seen so far, and readers can certainly understand why it's hard to predict who could turn on their supposed ally.

(Image credit: WWE)

Will The Rock Betray Roman Reigns?

Far and away, the most popular wrestling theory is that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. After all, there's something a tad suspicious about the egotistical and electrifying superstar playing second banana while acknowledging his cousin as Head of the Table. The Rock is always the headliner in his mind (as well as most fans'), and seeing as he's giving subtle clues already about turning on his family member, I could see him reminding Reigns of that in their big match.

Let's also not forget that when Cody Rhodes originally deferred to Dwayne Johnson and announced him as Reigns' WrestleMania opponent, they whispered in each other's ears. While there's heavy speculation that the WWE backpedaled on its original headlining plans after seeing the strength of the "We Want Cody" movement, they could easily play this moment off as Rock and Rhodes being in cahoots the whole time.

Is there any better way to betray your enemy than by entrenching a trusted ally at his side? Even if it wasn't the intention at the time, I could see WWE running with this narrative to better make up for the shift in the story.

(Image credit: WWE)

Will Seth Rollins Betray Cody Rhodes?

Seth Rollins has been Cody Rhodes' biggest rival since he returned to the WWE, so when the Heavyweight Champion offered to help him defend against The Bloodline for his title match, I was immediately suspicious. Why would Rollins, who is already injured and defending his own title at WrestleMania, be so selflessly invested in helping a foe?

Rollins hasn't had much love for Roman Reigns since their days in S.H.I.E.L.D., so it wouldn't be out of allegiance to him. With that said, "The Architect" and "Visionary" of WWE almost certainly hasn't forgotten he lost three different times to Rhodes at Premium Live Events, and would love to get some revenge on his rival. How better to do that than to help him get beaten to a pulp on Night 1, just ahead of his big rematch the next night?

(Image credit: WWE)

Will Jey Uso Betray Cody?

Cody Rhodes was there for Jey Uso when he walked away from The Bloodline and helped him establish himself as a main eventer separate from his brothers and cousin. With that said, this is a big moment for Roman Reigns, and with all this talk of family, could he return to his side to help further elevate the family name?

Of all the betrayals I see happening at WrestleMania 40, this one feels the least likely to me. With that said, Jey Uso doesn't seem to have a massive plan in place for the two-night event, so he could be saved for a role in the main event.

More clues for betrayals may surface on SmackDown on Fox Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET, or on Monday Night Raw which is on USA on Mondays at the same time. Be sure to be watching leading up to WrestleMania 40, as the match card for both nights is further fleshed out in the final weeks.