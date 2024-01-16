A Major WWE Star Reportedly Suffered An Injury On Raw, And It Could Impact WrestleMania Season

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and, shortly after that, the upcoming WrestleMania 40 will finally arrive. With that in mind, the health of the wrestlers involved is definitely a top priority for the organization. This is partly because an injury could cause a massive shift in plans for the WWE. With all of that in mind, it would appear that something like that could happen after a major superstar was injured on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

It's never good to see or hear of an in-ring performer getting hurt in some form or fashion. Such a development can especially be disappointing for an athlete and their fans when they're set to have a presence at major upcoming WWE events. While I don't presume to know the plans for WrestleMania, this might even be an injury substantial enough to hurt the main event of one of the nights. Here's what's being reported, and how it could majorly shake up the next few months of WWE programming.

(Image credit: WWE)

Seth Rollins Was Reportedly Injured During Raw

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that Seth Rollins allegedly sustained an injury to his left leg during his latest match with Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw. The heavyweight champion was helped to the back after the match but, according to sources, he was able to put some weight on it once backstage. Nevertheless, Rollins apparently walked around with a considerable limp.

The wrestler known as "The Man" is purportedly "bummed" about the injury and more will supposedly be known about it in the coming days. It's worth noting that the star did finish the match, so that could be a sign that this injury may not be as severe as some leg injuries can be. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted that more will likely be known about the injury on Wednesday or Thursday.

(Image credit: WWE)

How Could Seth Rollins' Injury Change WrestleMania 40 Plans?

Seth Rollins' injury status could have major implications for WrestleMania 40, as it seemed he was going to be the headliner during one night of the event. With CM Punk feuding with Rollins and Drew McIntyre also being upset about Punk's return, it seemed likely all three would have matches against each other in the lead-up to the big event.

Even if he's out of commission for the Royal Rumble, it could mean the WWE will have to strip "The Aerialist" of his heavyweight championship and move it to someone else to build momentum to a match at WrestleMania 40. After all, the whole point of this title was to have it on someone who can always defend it so, if he can't, it makes sense to put it on someone who can.

This would be a huge bummer not just for Seth Rollins but for fans. For as long as he's worked to establish the Heavyweight championship in its first year, it's upsetting to think he may be sidelined with an injury before properly losing the title. The one silver lining is that Damian Priest still has his Money In The Bank contract and could feasibly cash in on Rollins to give him time to rest if this is a short-term issue. I could see Peacock subscribers watching CM Punk feud with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 40, too. So it's not like there aren't plenty of options for the company to consider. I don't know about all of you, but I'm incredibly curious to see how this all shakes out.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is on Fox on Fridays at the same time. With WrestleMania season in full-swing, now would be a great time to be recording episodes, as we never know when The Rock may return and drop a challenge to Roman Reigns or anyone else.