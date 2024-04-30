Dwayne Johnson Blasted For Alleged Unprofessionalism, Peeing In Water Bottles And Allegedly Being Hours Late To Set Everyday
Dwayne Johnson's reported behavior on Red One has been making headlines.
The Rock has become one of the most bankable film stars in the business, and is constantly working on new TV and film projects. The best Dwayne Johnson movies include family films like Moana and action movies like The Fast and the Furious, and it seems like his upcoming Christmas movie Red One is going to be a combination of both. But a new report claims that Johnson is being blasted for his unprofessionalism on that movie, and costing production a ton of money by being late to set every day. Let's break it all down.
What we know about Red One is limited, but it'll pair Johnson with Chris Evans. While Red One wrapped principal photography in February, reports about The Rock's behavior have started circulating thanks to a story by The Wrap. And that includes a wild story about him peeing in water bottles on set.
This report claimed that Johnson's frequent lateness to set (as well as the producer's lack of experience) has cost the upcoming action movie a whopping $250 million that it's gone over budget. That's a huge sum of money, one that will complicate its chances of making a profit when it hits theaters this December. And that's not the only wild story to come from this report by The Wrap.
In addition to reportedly appearing on the set up to eight hours late (resulting in production allegedly shooting around him), the report about Johnson claims that he has a habit of peeing in water bottles on set. An anonymous insider was quoted saying:
These stories stand in stark juxtaposition to Dwayne Johnson's public persona, which is a loveable and hard working actor/producer/hunk. At the time of writing this story, he hasn't issued any response to this explosive story.
It should be fascinating to see if any official statement is given by The Rock's team, and if/how it affects Red One, which is one of Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movie projects coming down the line. Although with the movie's cast including Chris Evans and a ripped J.K. Simmons, there is definitely a ton of excitement around the project.
Of course, this is only one movie that The Rock is attached to at the time of writing this story. Fans are also super hyped for his role in Moana 2, where he'll be reprising his role as Maui. We'll just have to see if this report about his behavior affects upcoming projects, including his ongoing working relationship with Disney. As previously mentioned, he's usually got a great reputation and there are plenty of costars who have praised his work ethic and attitude.
Red One is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
