WWE's Liv Morgan Met Margot Robbie At The Barbie Premiere, And They Basically Look Like Twins

It seems Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has taken over pop culture to the point that the to-be-blockbuster comedy even found its way into the far-removed world of the WWE. Ties between the brands do exist, as Mattel has been putting out top-notch wrestling figures for many years, but on the live-action front, perhaps the biggest connection might be that fans think Women's tag-team champion Liv Morgan is a Robbie lookalike. The two superstars finally had a chance to meet at the movie's premiere, and it's hard to deny now how much they do resemble one another.

Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux were a few of the current superstars at the Barbie premiere to represent the WWE, but Morgan was the talk of the night after getting to rub shoulders with Margot Robbie. Check out the photo of their meeting, which Morgan shared on her Instagram with a short message:

If there's going to be a Barbie 2, I think it's a given that Liv Morgan needs to be in the cast. At the very least, she'd make a great stunt double for Margot Robbie, or even for Barbie herself as an in-universe character. Though I would imagine she's got a far more lucrative gig right now kicking ass in the WWE with her tag-team partner Raquel Rodriguez. At the very least, though, maybe Mattel can bring about a Barbie and WWE collaboration to craft a new doll with Morgan's likeness.

For those less familiar with Liv Morgan and pro wrestling, this meeting with Margot Robbie is a story that feels like years in the making. WWE fans began to link Morgan and Robbie back in 2020 during her heel turn in the company. Fans couldn't help but notice that the heel persona had a striking resemblance to Robbie's version of Harley Quinn, which debuted in Suicide Squad.

Liv Morgan revealed in an episode of Table Talk 3D that while she hadn't seen Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad when she initially created the persona, she was definitely familiar with the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn. As the years went on, Morgan became a fan of Robbie and continued to showcase looks similar to what the actress donned in the movies in the ring without stepping on the toes of any copyright infringement. With that said, she did dress up as Quinn once for Halloween, further proving just how much she's twinning with Robbie:

Now that these two have met face-to-face, I do have to wonder if there's a chance for Margot Robbie to make an appearance in the WWE. Robbie showing up at WrestleMania at this point in her career would be about as big as Dwayne Johnson actually returning to the WWE for a match. With that being said, Robbie has said on the record that she was a big fan of the WWE growing up and even slept next to a cardboard cutout of John Cena, so I wouldn't rule out the possibility of this happening one bit.

Catch Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, or watch some of her old matches with a Peacock Premium subscription. I'm keeping my fingers and toes crossed for more collaborations between her and Margot Robbie, but we'll see if that actually happens.