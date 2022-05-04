WWE's The Miz Is Actively Training For A Movie Role He'd Be Perfect For

When people think of WWE movie stars, some notable names come to mind. However, in addition to The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, there is another notable wrestler who has been on the Hollywood scene, albeit in smaller roles. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has starred in sequels for The Marine as well as The Campaign, and he’s training for a movie role that I think he’d be perfect for.

The Miz appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character and mentioned that he’s hoping to be included in the cast for Mortal Kombat 2. In fact, he revealed to Satin that he’s actively training for the role and learning the moves of Johnny Cage in case he gets a call from the studio about taking the role.

I want to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat. I have been working on my splits. I’ve been working on my kicks. As soon as I saw Mortal Kombat was out, and there was no Johnny Cage yet, and my name was literally trending number one worldwide with ‘We want Miz as Johnny Cage.’ I was like, ‘If they want that to happen, I need to make sure that I am prepared and ready.’ That if that opportunity presents itself, I will be ready and focused.

The Miz advocated for himself to play Johnny Cage the day the first movie came out, and as he mentioned, lots of fans got behind the idea. Mortal Kombat did tease in its closing moments that Johnny Cage would appear in a sequel , but as of writing, there’s no actor attached to the role.

Fans learned back in January that Jeremy Slater is currently writing Mortal Kombat 2 , so it’ll be a while before production begins on the movie. That will give The Miz plenty of time to continue to train for any audition call he may get, and he’s putting in the work to try and be ready.

I called my trainer that helped me with Marine 6. I was like, ‘How do you do his intro kicks? I need them left-handed and right-handed because Johnny can do both.’ So, yeah, I’ve been working on that, working on splits. I’m almost there.

The Miz is a perfect choice for Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage in look and because of their real-life circumstances. Cage is typically an older action movie star looking to revitalize his career and enters the fighting tournament in an effort to showcase his fighting ability and sway critics of his work. It seems like Miz could do the same thing. While he has several movie appearances, it’s fair to say that he gets most of his recognition from his work in WWE and other Peacock Premium subscription options.

Even his appearances on Dancing with the Stars or his reality show Miz & Mrs likely get more attention than his movie outings, though that could change if he scored a role in Mortal Kombat 2. Could Miz take his career to the next level with a brutally violent movie ? I know I’d love to see it happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Miz appears on Monday Night Raw on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I’m rooting for him to get the role as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, but for now, I’m just waiting to see what he’ll do next in the WWE.