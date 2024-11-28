Black Friday Is One Short Day Away And These Wicked Discounts Have Me Channelling My Inner Witch

If your social media is anything like mine, everybody's taking about Wicked: I haven't seen so many movie-related posts since Barbenheimer. And with Black Friday just One Short Day away, that got me wondering: with the movie proving to be so Popular the same week that all the Black Friday deals are happening, are prices of Wicked-related products still – wait for it – Defying Gravity?

To make an even more tenuous movie pun, if I go shopping for Wicked merch and tie-ins, am I going to find wicked discounts or will I end up having a Moana 2 about the prices?

I'm here all week! Tip your server!

I appreciate that my jokes probably aren't very thrillifying. So I'll give up on the gags and get on with the job. Here are some of the Wicked Black Friday entertainment deals I've spotted today.

Wicked Black Friday Deals Across Clothing, LEGO, And Funkos

Wicked Girls Bomber Zip-Up Jacket: was $39.99 now $24.95 at Walmart Here's one for the parents: if you're looking for a great Wicked jacket for a small person but balk at the full price of official movie merch, this deal takes the official Wicked bomber down in price to a much less frightening $24.95. The discount's on all sizes from age 4 to to 16, and it's also available on the pink version as well as the black one shown here.

Wicked Elphaba Close Up Logo - Women's Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt: was $19.99 now $17.99 at Walmart Walmart sells a bunch of Wicked clothes, and there are a few modest discounts that cut the price a little: the S and M sizes are gone at the time of writing but you can still get $2 off the L to 4X sizes. What you see is what you get: a t-shirt cut for a more feminine shape with a great big green Wicked print on the front.

Wicked Elphaba and Glinda Logo T-shirt: was $19.99 now $16.99 at Walmart Here's another modest but genuine discount on Wicked apparel: this time there's three bucks off the RRP and the print is a rather fetching mix of green, pink and gold with both Elphaba and Glinda looking fabulous. The discount's on all sizes and at the time of writing they're all in stock too.

Wicked The Game: was $24.99 now $12.50 at Target Most of Target's Wicked merchandise is full price, but with 50% off this is a wicked deal on the Wicked game – not the Chris Isaak crooner classic, but the officially licensed board game where you can earn Thrillifying Magic Tokens and beat His Royal Ozness to the Emerald City.

Disguise Wicked Deluxe Glinda Costume: was $54.62 now $42.21 at Walmart This is officially listed as a women's costume but of course there's no reason why the boys and non-binary folks can't also enjoy a bit of magic. There's a big discount on the littlest version of this costume, but sadly the Black Friday deal is only on size S, so those of us who live a little larger need to pay full price.

Wicked Wicked Women's Slipper: was $18 now $12.98 at Walmart You know how it goes: whoever this slipper fits... hang on, wrong movie. Glass slippers are silly anyway: this slipper looks much more cosy and it's a lot more practical. It's available in sizes 5/6 through 11/12 with the same discount on each. The feet, legs and sweatpants shown in the image aren't included in this Black Friday deal.

LEGO LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Building Toy: $99.98 at Walmart You've no doubt noticed that right now, this isn't a deal. But we're putting it here because we want to manifest it: $99.98 for a LEGO set is a lot of money for a kids' toy so it'd be genuinely thrillifying if Walmart were to wave its magic wand on this one.

