I've Compared The Best Black Friday TV Deals As Chosen By The Top Tech Sites, And These 15 Are The Ones Worth Buying

So what was your final straw that broke the camel's back and got you looking for a new TV deal this Black Friday? For me, it was rewatching one of my all-time favorites for the umpteenth time – 2011's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Instead of enveloping myself in the dark arts of spycraft and Gary Oldman's career-defining turn as George Smiley, I found myself scrolling the TV section of retailer websites. Join me on my quest to grab a great Black Friday TV deal this year.

Cinemablend doesn't test TVs, but I've been reviewing tech and writing about Black Friday deals for over a decade now and have a very good nose for a bargain. I'm not talking about $99 TVs causing a bum rush at Walmart that will lead you back to square one.

The world of TV technology is a very different place to the one I bought my trusty Samsung just over 10 years ago. An arms race between manufacturers such as LG, Sony and Panasonic means that us consumers get the benefit of the pinpoint pictures, vibrant color palettes and crystal clear sound that define what it means to make the 'best' televisions. And that's before you even get to the extra features such as smart functions, LED backlighting, PVR (personal video recording), gaming modes, and more.

It also means that buying mid-range and more affordable models doesn't mean you necessarily have to settle for murky pictures and sound. The standard has been raised throughout the price brackets and, as you'll see below, you can now pick up Black Friday TV deals for less than $500 without having to make huge compromises on quality.

I've scoured the great and good of the internet – from specialist tech sites to the retailers themselves – to dig out the Black Friday TV deals that have got me quivering over the 'Add to basket' button. You'll see my absolute favorite Black Friday entertainment deal in the way of TVs at the top, followed by models grouped in price order so you can shop according to your budget. Happy shopping!

My Favorite Black Friday TV Deal

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED: $799 $599.99 At Best Buy

Save 25% – This is my absolute favorite TV deal of Black Friday 2024 and the one that I'm most likely to buy. LG's B4 series has been well reviewed across the board, with the manufacturer having a great reputation with its OLED models. You won't find it any more affordable than this, with a chunky $200 off at Best Buy. A terrific all-rounder at a great value price point that comes in well below $1,000.

Best Black Friday TV Deals Under $500

Roku Select Series 32-inch Full HD LED: $139 $119.99 At Amazon

Save 14% – The Wirecutter team at the New York Times say that Roku's Select Series is the best TV for small and secondary spaces, so I had to check whether there were any deals. I was glad to see that there's an extra $20 off at Amazon at the moment, meaning you can buy this 1080p Full HD smart TV with voice remote and wi-fi for a cent less than $120.

Amazon Fire 2-Series 40-inch Full HD LED: $249 $149.99 At Amazon

Save 40% – Space at a premium and not bothered about 4K? Amazon always goes big with its Black Friday discounts, and I spotted this one while browsing their early deals. You still get HD 1080p resolution with high-dynamic range support for HDR 10 and HLG formats, and Dolby Digital Audio. And because it's Amazon, you get the benefit of its well-honed Fire TV smart menus and Alex compatibility.

Amazon Fire 4-Series 43-inch 4K LED: $369 $229.99 At Amazon

Save 38% – Or iIf you want 4K and have a little extra space, paying an extra $80 for Amazon's 43-inch 4-Series would be a very worthwhile investment. You get all of the features mentioned in the deal above, as well Ultra HD resolution. Tech website T3 gave this TV a 4-star review, calling it a "solid choice if you’re after an all-in-one streaming solution with Alexa voice-control smarts built in". Very tempting for less than $250.

Hisense U6HR 55-inch 4K QLED: $348 $288 At Walmart

Save 17% – I spotted this cheap 55-inch QLED from Hisense over on the dedicated BlackFriday.com website and, although it isn't the new TV for me, I totally get that it may be a great purchase for some. For less than $300, you get a 55-inch 4K display, Roku Smart TV functionality and voice remote. That's a lot of goodness for a really eye-catching price.

LG UT70 65-inch 4K LED: $599 $379.99 At Best Buy

Save 36% – Large screen TVs from big name brands don't come much more affordable than this discount found by TechRadar. Despite the price, you still get an Ultra HD 4K picture, α5 AI Processor Gen7 and 5.1 channel sound that LG says will give you an "immersive audio experience". webOS & LG Channels lets you browse your favorite streaming apps & view 300+ free channels, too.

TCL S5 75-inch 4K LED: $649 $479 At Amazon

Save 26% – I spotted this one on GamesRadar and instantly wanted to let you know about it. It's a huge TV for a relatively low price tag and still boasts Ultra HD (i.e. 4K) and a 120 Hz Game Accelerator for smoother action. Giving you change for $500, it's never going to be the best picture you can get, but the RTINGs review still says it offers "decent brightness and an okay contrast ratio" and is "decent for dark room viewing".

Best Black Friday TV Deals from $500-$1,000

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED: $799 $599.99 At Best Buy

Save 25% – Every deals editor out there has flagged this discount on a mid-range TV that punches well above its weight. TechRadar calls it the market's "top budget OLED TV", while RTINGS awarded it a handsome 8.9 out of 10 and called it "an excellent choice for watching sports, using it as a PC monitor, or playing video games." So it's a terrific all-rounder at a great value price point.

Hisense U8N 65-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED: $1,499 $897.99 At Amazon

Save 40% – Tom's Guide's very favorite TV, there's a healthy Black Friday discount available for the 65-inch version of the U8N. Their reviewer lauded its "bonkers brightness", saying that it boasts an "idyllic picture at a wildly reasonable price". Hisense has pulled out all the stops with this one, packing in the latest Mini-LED Pro+ display technology, 3000 nits brightness, 144Hz gaming mode and Dolby Atmos sound. It's also available at Best Buy for a couple dollars more.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch 4K QLED: $1,499 $899 At Samsung

Save 40% – Compromising on size doesn't have to mean compromising on quality. I've taken a look at the reviews of this TV in all corners of the web and the experts are unanimous in their praise. TechRadar (where I also found this deal) is particularly effusive, calling it "an accomplished, bright mini-LED TV that's ideal for sports and also brilliant for gaming and movies". So pretty much exactly what I'm looking for!

Samsung S85D 55-inch 4K OLED: $1,699 $999.99 At Samsung

Save 41% – Props to Tom's Guide for unearthing this 2024 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung for less than $1,000 (also available for the same price at Amazon and Best Buy). They describe this TV as "a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate". While RTINGS, which gave it a lofty 8.7 out of 10, says that it's "outstanding for playing video games... you get a responsive gaming experience".

Best Black Friday TV Deals Over $1,000

Samsung S90D 55-inch 4K OLED: $1,499 $1,299.99 At Best Buy

Save 13% – It's far from the most eye-catching discount in terms of percentage, but I wanted to add this TV because RTINGS thinks it's the best TV you can buy right now in terms of quality against value. "It's a fantastic TV with a great selection of extra features and incredible picture quality," it says, with HDR+, 4K AI Upscaling and Real Depth Enhancer all on the spec sheet.

Sony Bravia X90L 75-inch 4K LED: $1,699 $1,299.99 At Best Buy

Save 23% – Top end Sony TVs aren't known for their affordable prices, so this Black Friday deal brought to my attention by CNET really stands out. "It has HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Vision, as well as a refresh rate of 120Hz, voice assistance for hands-free control and the Google TV platform," they say, and there isn't too much to add to that summary. An excellent TV with a beefy discount.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED: $2,699 $1,496.99 At Amazon

Save 45% – This healthy discount is at the top of ZDNET's list of favorite Black Friday TV deals. This is a TV that has had five-star reviews from the likes of What Hi-Fi?, which praised "an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight". It seems that the a9 AI processor Gen7 is leading the way when it comes to TV screen intelligence.

LG G4 55-inch 4K OLED Evo: $2,599 $1,796.99 At Amazon

Save 31% – CNET has picked out the 55-inch LG G4 as its very favorite of all this year's Black Friday TV deals and, with 31% off a TV only released around six months ago, we can see why. This set is right at the top of LG's impressive OLED range bringing 8 million self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max feature to deliver an outstanding picture across modes.

Samsung S95D 55-inch 4K OLED: $2,599 $1,899 At Samsung

Save 27% – According to TechRadar, the Samsung S95D is the best TV you can buy right now... period. So it's fantastic news that Samsung itself has seen fit to slash a massive $700 off the price of "the definition of a premium OLED experience". It of course includes all mod cons, like a Glare-Free OLED screen, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for gaming and speedy NQ4 AI Gen2 processor.

