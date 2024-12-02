Nothing Will Rival Fan Favorite Cyber Monday Disney Plus Deal – And It's Only Around For 15 More Hours

I cannot stress enough how good this deal is, and how little time there is left to make the most of the Cyber Monday Disney Plus deal on the Duo Basic bundle. It's the best Cyber Monday streaming deal I've seen this year, and while I wouldn't be surprised if we see it again in the future, it's not likely to be until we do this all over again for Black Friday 2025. So if you want a serving of The Bear alongside a spell of Agatha All Along, and some afternoon delights with Rupert Campbell-Black, you know what to do.

Usually costing $10.99 a month, until 3am ET on December 3 you can subscribe to the Disney Plus bundle for $2.99 a month – that's less than 16 hours away! The Duo Basic bundle gets new and eligible returning subscribers both Disney Plus and Hulu with ads.

As a part of Hulu's Cyber Monday trilogy of deals, this is definitely the most exciting one, though I've also popped the details down below of the $0.99 Hulu deal, and the $1.97 Hulu and STARZ deal if either appeal more.

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 12 Months

Save 72% - The Disney Plus bundle remains one of the most exciting streaming deals you can get year round, bringing together two incredible streaming services for a cheaper rate than you would subscribing separately. Now you can save 72% every month for the next year on the already great value package, with one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals making a reprise for the second year in a row. Hulu is down to 99 cents this Cyber Monday – pay just $2 more and get both With-Ads plans for sub-$3! Expires December 3, 3am ET!

Other Cyber Monday Hulu Deals

Hulu: $9.99 $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

Save 90% - Hulu's legendary Cyber Monday deal is back for 2024, reprising its 99 cents deal. New customers can sign up and lock in a rate of just 99 cents a month for the first 12 months. Considering Hulu's latest price hike, this makes this its biggest saving yet, down from $9.99 a month to just 99 cents, saving a total of $108 across the year. Expires December 3 At 3am ET

STARZ Hulu Add-On: $10.99 $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

Save 90% - Throw in STARZ as an add-on to your Hulu subscription and, in this incredible Cyber Monday deal, you'll pay just $1.98 a month for both for a whole twelve months! That's because you'll be able to benefit from both Hulu and STARZ being reduced to 99 cents this Cyber Monday. Usually $20.98 together, that's a $19 saving per month, and huge $228 saving across the 12 month period! Expires December 3 At 3am ET

Chosen by Chosen by Alice Marshall eCommerce Editor How to Watch and streaming guides are essentially my whole job – that and a few other things – you can bet I know when a deal is good. Constantly seeing as those prices go up and up and up on subscriptions, Cyber Monday is an exciting opportunity to get streaming services for a fraction of the price, usually with as much as 70-90% off. Unfortunately, they're only around for a short period, so if you're on the fence, you really don't have much time left to subscribe. And I don't believe we'll be seeing a discount on the Disney Plus bundle until this time next year when I must do this all over again.

Looking For More Cyber Monday Savings?

I'm tracking all the best Cyber Monday entertainment deals as they drop in our live blog. It's also worth checking out the Cyber Monday Peacock deals on offer this year if you're after even more great things to watch. And ensure you always have access to your subscriptions when travelling with the best Cyber Monday VPN deals to give you a helping hand.