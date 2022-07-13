The Best Amazon Prime Day Blu-ray Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, friends! Which means it's time to dig into some deals that will entertain both your mind and your wallet. For the purposes of this walkthrough, we're going to focus solely on Blu-ray deals that are currently available on Amazon, and quite a few of these deals include movies that debuted on the 2022 movie schedule.

There's very little that's not on the table here. Recent home video releases, like The Daniels' existential "maximalist" adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once are on the board. If magic and superheroes are your thing, then Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Batman are here to quench those thirsts; with a side of Zack Snyder's Justice League being offered as well.

And then there's two of the biggest fan favorites of the year: Downton Abbey: A New Era and Top Gun: Maverick. While the society based sequel is already available on home video, Tom Cruise's high flying drama is a pre-order. However, this is Prime Day; and as such the excitement isn't merely limited to the here and now. Take a look at those deals, and so much more, presented below! If you're looking for more than just blu-rays, we've also rounded up the best Amazon Prime deals for entertainment fans.

New Blu-rays

Blu-ray Movie Bundles

Blu-ray TV Show Bundles

