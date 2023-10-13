Game Of Thrones Fans Are Having A Field Day After ChatGPT Ending To The Books Was Pulled Due To Lawsuit From George R.R. Martin

I think many of us can agree that while there are plenty of incredible episodes of Game of Thrones , the finale is not exactly one of them. It’s been years since it aired, and to this day, fans of the fantasy series are not satisfied with the ending. They’re also still waiting for the day George R.R. Martin finally releases the final book in the series the show is based on. So, while we wait, a person used ChatGPT to write an ending to the books. However, the author is part of a group of writers that filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT's owner OpenAI, and the fan took their version of the end down. Now, fans are having a field day over the unofficial finale being taken down.

How George R.R. Martin And An AI Ending Of Game Of Thrones Are Involved In ChatGPT Lawsuit

Martin as well as other authors have sued ChatGPT’s maker OpenAI for copyright infringement, the AP reported. Along with the Game of Thrones author, big names like Jodi Picoult and John Grisham, along with 17 other authors, have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for “systemic theft on a mass scale.” The lawsuit was organized by the Authors Guild, and it cites ChatGPT searches for each author.

This includes Martin, and it alleged that the AI program created an “unauthorized and detailed outline” for a Game of Thrones prequel. According to Winter Is Coming , the suit also cites an AI-made version of the yet-to-be-released final GOT book, which was created by Liam Swayne. Swayne posted on GitHub that after he learned that he was mentioned in the lawsuit, and he removed the AI-created ending.

Fans Are Having A Field Day Over The ChatGPT Ending Of Game Of Thrones Being Removed

Fans of the Game of Thrones books have been waiting for the series finale, The Winds of Winter, for over a decade now. So, a fan decided to have AI write an ending for them. When it was taken down, people noticed, and couldn’t help but joke about, how we’re still waiting for an ending to this saga. For example, @JohncPDX wrote:

At least someone is trying to finish the books. 😂

They make a valid point. We’ve been waiting a very long time for a conclusion to GOT, and people still aren’t over the series finale of HBO's Game of Thrones . Along the same lines, @BradfordWise posted:

Right, if he would finish it already we wouldn't have this problem 😂

Like I said, when the GOT Season 8 finale came out, fans’ reactions to it were mixed to negative. People were disappointed by the Game of Thrones finale , and it wasn’t a super satisfying way to leave a show that had captured the world’s attention for so long. @Chilango83 had this in mind when they commented:

Who wants to bet it’s better than S8? 😂

Another fan, @goodqueendany had a similar thought as they posted:

anything is better than s8

Meanwhile, some fans were speaking about the situation as if it were a battle like the one for the Iron Throne. @Bangerang17 posted:

Bro really tried to play a game of ice and fire.

Others commented about how someone had to finish the book, and other fans wrote about how it’s wild that they’re still waiting for the final novel to be released.

Overall, fans were having a field day over the AI version of Game of Thrones' ending being taken down. While this is in good fun, the lawsuit at hand is still ongoing, and the person who posted the ChatGPT-generated ending to the Song of Ice and Fire removed the project after learning about it.