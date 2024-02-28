'Obviously The Boys Found Out’: Game Of Thrones Star Is Reuniting With The GOT Showrunners, And Passed On Another Major Role To Do It

No matter what your thoughts are on the highly contentious last season and series finale, it’s hard to argue that Game of Thrones isn’t the gift that just keeps on giving. Not only did the long-running drama introduce many of us to actors that we may not have recognized otherwise, but the show’s creators, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, are about to launch their new series for everyone with a Netflix subscription , 3 Body Problem. The book to screen adaptation also stars some former GOT talent, and one has revealed why he passed on a major job to reunite with the showrunners.

What Game Of Thrones Actor Is Reuniting With The Showrunners On 3 Body Problem And Why?

As one of the Game of Thrones characters who appeared the most on the fantasy hit, you will almost certainly recognize Liam Cunningham, as he portrayed Ser Davos Seaworth for 42 episodes. Cunningham also stars in the upcoming 3 Body Problem (which hits the 2024 TV schedule on March 21), and revealed to Collider that he was about to work on something else entirely, but decided to go ahead and join Benioff and Weiss again. As he said:

To tell you the truth, I haven't told anybody else, I was in serious talks for another project and obviously the boys found out about it, and I got a phone call from David and Dan, they just said, ‘You’re not doing that. You’re coming with us.’ I didn't even know what the project was, and I just said, ‘Yeah, okay. I'll tell the other crowd no.’ It could have been a day's work on the other thing, but when those two call, you run to the clarion call.

While it’s certain that having the personal touch of the creators calling him up to encourage The Last Voyage of the Demeter star (who said filming it was a “joy” despite the “difficulty” ) to work with them once more, there was something else that went into the decision for him.

Even though the final season of GOT was mightily knocked by angry fans for not being well written , the chance to give voice to Weiss and Benioff’s dialogue again is what really convinced him to get on board the sci-fi series. Cunningham said that this was “some of the best writing I've ever come across in my life,” even though he once spent almost two years doing Shakespeare.