'Obviously The Boys Found Out’: Game Of Thrones Star Is Reuniting With The GOT Showrunners, And Passed On Another Major Role To Do It
I don't blame him...
No matter what your thoughts are on the highly contentious last season and series finale, it’s hard to argue that Game of Thrones isn’t the gift that just keeps on giving. Not only did the long-running drama introduce many of us to actors that we may not have recognized otherwise, but the show’s creators, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, are about to launch their new series for everyone with a Netflix subscription, 3 Body Problem. The book to screen adaptation also stars some former GOT talent, and one has revealed why he passed on a major job to reunite with the showrunners.
What Game Of Thrones Actor Is Reuniting With The Showrunners On 3 Body Problem And Why?
As one of the Game of Thrones characters who appeared the most on the fantasy hit, you will almost certainly recognize Liam Cunningham, as he portrayed Ser Davos Seaworth for 42 episodes. Cunningham also stars in the upcoming 3 Body Problem (which hits the 2024 TV schedule on March 21), and revealed to Collider that he was about to work on something else entirely, but decided to go ahead and join Benioff and Weiss again. As he said:
While it’s certain that having the personal touch of the creators calling him up to encourage The Last Voyage of the Demeter star (who said filming it was a “joy” despite the “difficulty”) to work with them once more, there was something else that went into the decision for him.
Even though the final season of GOT was mightily knocked by angry fans for not being well written, the chance to give voice to Weiss and Benioff’s dialogue again is what really convinced him to get on board the sci-fi series. Cunningham said that this was “some of the best writing I've ever come across in my life,” even though he once spent almost two years doing Shakespeare.
His glee at accepting the position because of their writing actually makes quite a bit of sense. Not only do many filmed works require solid writing so that the cast has an easier time of selling the situations their characters find themselves in, but the actor once admitted that there was only one thing on Game of Thrones that he told them “I’m not fucking doing it” about, and considering how much we saw Ser Davos, that’s a pretty good record that shows how much he enjoyed what they created for his character.
