George R.R. Martin Is Teasing A New Project With Maisie Williams, And Where Do I Sign Up?

George R.R. Martin is a busy man. When he’s not crafting new Westeros stories for the 2025 TV schedule like the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , he’s plugging away on those final A Song of Ice and Fire novels (and yes, I’m still holding out hope they’re coming!). But recently, the beloved fantasy author dropped an intriguing hint about a potential new project with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams—and all I can say is, where do I sign up!?

In a recent post on his famous blog, hilariously titled Not a Blog , Martin shared some highlights from his summer travels, including a visit to London, where he had the chance to reunite with the Arya Stark actress. Though he kept most details under wraps, the visionary novelist’s comments have already left fans like myself wondering if he and the New Mutants star might be collaborating on some sort of Game of Thrones project spinoff —or perhaps on a new venture altogether. According to the mega-star writer:

We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about… well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it. But it could be so much fun.

As if those few cryptic lines weren’t enough, Martin has been deeply immersed in a variety of creative projects lately, including House of the Dragon (though he has aired some grievances ) and a stage adaptation of the tourney at Harrenhal titled The Iron Throne , both bringing his work back into the spotlight. While this could hint at another Westeros-related project, there’s also the possibility that Martin and the former Game of Thrones cast member might be discussing something completely fresh. Given The New Look veteran’s versatility as an actress and the prolific storyteller’s ability to create rich, imaginative worlds, the thought of a new collaborative project has a ton of appeal.

Some fans are indeed crossing their fingers for a potential Arya spin-off. Williams’ character remains one of the most beloved figures in Game of Thrones lore, and her mysterious journey west at the series’ end has always begged for more exploration. While HBO has previously been cautious about revisiting original characters outside the prequel format, with the long-talked-about Jon Snow spin-off being canceled earlier this year, a creative team-up between the former The Beauty and the Beast series screenwriter and Gen: Lock series performer might be the push needed to bring Arya’s post-Thrones story to life.

(Image credit: HBO)

Of course, it’s worth noting that while George R.R. Martin is best known for A Song of Ice and Fire, he’s also written several other captivating novels that could make fantastic upcoming book-to-screen adaptations —especially with Maisie Williams in the mix. His science fiction novel Nightflyers, for example, explores themes of isolation and mystery aboard a spaceship and would be a perfect fit for her intensity and range. Or there’s Fevre Dream, a gothic horror novel set on the Mississippi River, where the Bristol-born star could easily bring life to the gritty, suspenseful world of steamboats and vampires. Another intriguing option could be Windhaven, a collaboration with Lisa Tuttle about a young woman who dreams of flight in a society where only an elite few can soar through the skies.

Williams, now 28, has a knack for portraying adventurous, strong-willed characters and could make an ideal fit for one of the Best Seller’s lesser-known but equally compelling worlds. And I would be excited to see another property from America’s Tolkien getting the big screen or small screen treatment.

For now, fans will have to settle for George R.R. Martin’s teasing blog post and revisit Westeros by streaming all the GOT content available with a Max subscription . Don’t forget to check out our 2024 TV schedule to catch the exciting shows coming up in the remainder of the year!