More Fantasy Shows After House Of The Dragon? Here’s What Fan-Favorite Milly Alcock Thinks
Will Milly Alcock star in another fantasy series?
As House of the Dragon dominated the 2022 TV schedule fans fell in love with its stars, one of those beloved actors is Milly Alcock who played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the early episodes of HOTD before many characters aged up and were replaced by other actors. This was her first major role, and now that her time on the Game of Thrones prequel has come to an end, she’s opening up about if she’d ever partake in a fantasy show again.
The young Australian actress explained to the Herald Sun that she’s still trying to figure out her “new normal” now that she is globally known as a member of the Targaryen family. She said it was “genuinely life-changing,” however doing another fantasy show is not in her future plans. Alcock explained:
Alcock has also been open about struggling with the popularity of the show. She explained that she tried not to engage with the conversations around the series, and said the popularity makes her “incredibly anxious.”
Honestly, I get it. She starred in one of the biggest fantasy franchises ever, and will likely be recognized as the young heir to the Iron Throne for the foreseeable future. It makes sense that she’d want to leave fantasy series behind and take on other projects.
Not to mention filming a series like HOTD is difficult work. The stars have opened up about various aspects of the show that have been hard to film. For example, Paddy Considine injured himself while filming Viserys’ final moments, Matt Smith has been open about questioning the number of sex scenes in the show, and Alcock explained that in one episode extras had to “69 for 12 hours” while shooting a brothel scene. Making a massive series like House of the Dragon is hard work, and taking on another fantasy series would likely be difficult in similar ways.
However, while Alcock has ruled out another fantasy series, a movie in the genre is not out of the question, she said:
Personally, I’d love to see Alcock in another fantasy role, because she absolutely killed it as the young princess on HOTD. Hopefully, she will do a fantasy movie someday, however, I’m more than happy to go support the actress in any project she decides to do.
While we wait to see what the young Australian actress gets up to next, you can watch her in the early episodes of House of the Dragon with an HBO Max subscription.
