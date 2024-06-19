Why Cregan Stark Wasn’t A Bigger Character In House Of The Dragon’s Season 2 Premiere
House of the Dragon returned for Season 2, and brought back The Starks of Winterfell.
HBO has been a hub for quality TV content for decades now, and there are few shows that became as much of a sensation as Game of Thrones. But after GOT's controversial ending failed to impress fans, we've returned to Westeros with the prequel House of the Dragon (which is streaming with a Max subscription). And now we know why Cregan Stark wasn’t a bigger character in House Of The Dragon’s Season 2 Premiere.
While some fans are figuring out how to watch House of the Dragon Season 2, those who tuned into the premiere are still recovering from its grisly contents. The premiere episode opened on the fan favorite location of Winterfell, which is ruled by Cregan Stark. Unfortunately it was a brief appearance by that new character. While speaking with EW about that sequence, HOTD co-creator Ryan Condal explained their plans to go to Winterfell. In his words:
There you have it. Sounds like Winterfell was always going to open Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Although it doesn't sound like The North will be that important to the story overall. We'll just have to see how the brewing war in Winterfell ultimately plays out.
Throughout Game of Thrones' initial run, the Starks were favorite characters of most fans. That's why it was so tragic to see the family one by one killed, until only Arya, Sansa, Bran, and Jon Snow were left alive by its ending. As such, hearing that Northern house mentioned was exciting in Season 1 of HOTD, and actually going there in the Season 2 opener was thrilling.
Despite how fans might have reacted to returning to Winterfell, Cregan Stark had an overall small role in the Season 2 premiere. Later in that same interview, Condal explained why he wasn't more integral to the ongoing story. In his words:
Points were made. Starks are known for having a strong sense of honor, which is why "The North Remembers." House Winterfell has already pledged itself to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, and they're likely not going to change their mind anytime soon. So maybe we won't see Cregan back on the screen soon; his scene was mostly to show the reaction to Jacaerys' reaction to Lucerys' death.
House of the Dragon airs new episodes Sundays on HBO. Check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
