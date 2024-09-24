9-1-1: Lone Star EP Admits Grace Leaving Judd Is 'Tough To Swallow' And 'Hard To Buy,' So What's Next Without Sierra McClain?
No more Judd and Grace on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, called "Both Sides, Now."
The first episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star's final season has finally aired in the 2024 TV schedule, and while there were some surprises and seeds planted for some Tarlos adversity, fans already knew one thing was coming: Judd without Grace. Actress Sierra McClain's departure was announced months before Season 5 started, and the question was how Lone Star could write out a character so dedicated to her family, her job, and her faith without killing her off. Well, "Both Sides, Now" provided the answer, and co-showrunner/EP Rashad Raisani spoke candidly about it with CinemaBlend.
According to the Season 5 premiere, Grace felt a calling to join a mercy trip to help children in need, and the calling was so strong that she decided to leave Judd and Charlie behind in Austin to do it. Judd said that he loved Grace more than ever for how much she wanted to help others, but it also seemed pretty clear that the former firefighter was feeling lonely and adrift in his much quieter house. The time jump of a year did help to sell that Grace would suddenly be gone from the end of one season to the start of the next. (Season 4 is available streaming with a Hulu subscription.)
When I spoke with co-showrunner Rashad Raisani ahead of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, I asked if it was challenging to come up with a reason why Grace would be MIA from her life, friends, and family in Austin. He responded:
Killing Grace off between seasons would be an easy way to write out Sierra McClain, but I'm sure I'm not the only Lone Star fan who is very relieved that Rashad Raisani and Co. didn't take the easy way out. Yet there was the problem of explaining why the devoted mother, devoted wife, and devoted dispatcher would be gone. The EP continued:
Fortunately, Grace's faith was very well established in earlier seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star, so there was a way to explain why she was gone without disrespecting her character or her relationship with her family. Jim Parrack, who of course has been playing Judd from the very beginning of Lone Star, seemingly was key to figuring out the details of what will be a major storyline for his character.
And Judd seemed very supportive of his wife's decision throughout the Season 5 premiere, but will his feelings about her absence change over the course of the season when he has to deal with weight on his shoulders without her? I asked Rashad Raisani just that, and the EP replied:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Well, Judd may be as loving a husband as anybody can find on network TV, but even he has a limit of what he can grapple with! Those feelings may not be too apparent until a bit later in the season, but Raisani previewed:
It likely won't be pretty with it does "burst open" this season, but I'm looking forward to see Jim Parrack's performance of whatever goes down. Rashad Raisani has confirmed one storyline that has already changed because of Sierra McClain's absence: how Wyatt became a 9-1-1 operator. He shared:
See how Judd will continue to cope without with wife in Austin with new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, ahead of freshman series Rescue: HI-Surf. He's looking to get back to work, but doesn't really have the option of retaking his place as Owen's lieutenant. Will he spend the rest of the final season as a trucker? Only time will tell, and I for one am looking forward to finding out.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).