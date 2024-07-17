9-1-1: Lone Star Finally Gets Season 5 Premiere Date From Fox, But I'm Bummed That Not Everybody Will Be Back

9-1-1: Lone Star has been absent from the airwaves for more than a year, after Fox bumped the fifth season back due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. Now, the network has confirmed when the Rob Lowe-starring series will return to primetime in the 2024 TV schedule, and the premiere is actually before 9-1-1 returns to ABC.

When To Expect 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 (And What's Coming)

The very first episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star since May 2023 will be the Season 5 premiere on Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also be the first episode of Lone Star to air after 9-1-1 made the move to ABC following its Fox cancellation. 9-1-1 returns for Season 8 on Thursday, September 26, so Lone Star will be the first of the two to hit primetime this fall.

So, what should fans expect for the first adventures for the heroes of the 126 since last year with the long-awaited Tarlos wedding? Fox released some details along with the premiere date. The fifth season will start with a multi-episodic storyline following a train derailment that puts the lives of some of their own jeopardy. Tommy will be ready to take the next step in her relationship, which has been quite the journey, but she's not out of obstacles yet.

On the Tarlos front, their marriage will be tested – because what would their relationship be without complications? – when Carlos is obsessed with solving the murder of his father, while T.K. gets an unexpected visit from somebody from his past on his 30th birthday.

For his part, Owen will have to find a new lieutenant, with both Paul and Marjan applying for the job. As for why Owen needs to find a new lieutenant.... well, that storyline belongs to Judd and may tie into the cast departure ahead of Season 5 that bums me out. Judd resigned from the 126 to care for Wyatt after he was handicapped, and one person presumably won't be around to help.

Sierra McClain Won't Be Back

Sierra McClain was a key part of 9-1-1: Lone Star's first four seasons as Grace, a 9-1-1 operator and wife of Judd. Unfortunately, news broke weeks before the premiere date was announced that McClain won't be returning for Season 5. For as much as Lone Star is an ensemble series, Judd and Grace's relationship was my favorite romance of both 9-1-1 shows. No matter how Season 5 explains Grace's absence, it's going to be a bummer for me at least that they won't be back on screen together.

For what it's worth, the show may not last a whole lot longer without Grace. Reportedly McClain's decision to leave Lone Star was due to contract negotiations breaking down and other cast members have been looking for new jobs with the expectation that the 12-episode fifth season will also be the last. The wait to find out may not be too much longer.

The cast remains under options for Lone Star until production on Season 5 wraps on July 19, which is just a few days after Fox announced the fifth season premiere date. If the options are not extended, then that almost certainly means that the next season will also be the last. Whether it is or isn't, my most immediate concern is really the question of how Grace's absence will be handled. It'd be great if Sierra McClain could make a cameo or appear as a guest star, but only time will tell.

As the wait continues for news of 9-1-1: Lone Star beyond the September 23 premiere date, you can always revisit earlier episodes with all four seasons so far streaming via Hulu subscription.