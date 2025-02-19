I Already Adore Parker Posey In The White Lotus Season 3, And The Cast Told Me Why They Think Her Casting Is So 'Brilliant'

The White Lotus is back to add some chaos to the 2025 TV schedule , and there’s already an early favorite casting choice to talk about: Parker Posey! Since Season 3 of The White Lotus premiered over the weekend, I haven’t stopped thinking about her being a hilarious addition as the wife of a wealthy financier, who is secretly getting in big trouble amidst their Thailand family vacation. After talking to the cast, I’m not the only one who thinks she’s going to be a standout this season.

What The White Lotus Cast Told Me About Working With Parker Posey

When I spoke to the rest of the Ratliff family during The White Lotus press day in Los Angeles, they couldn’t help but gush about Parker Posey and her character. Here’s what Sarah Catherine Hook, who plays her daughter, Piper, said about the casting when I asked who she thought might stand out amidst the ensemble:

Victoria has like the crazy vibe and like the craziest lines. She's going to be everywhere. The memes that are going to be made, with whatever she says… I think it was really smart of Mike [White] to pluck Parker because it kind of felt like, who's like another like ‘90s star that people love. Like, 'cause now that Jennifer's gone, like we, because I feel like they were kind of from the same time as far as what their careers go. So I thought that was kind of clever and brilliant of him to bring. They kind of feel like they fit in the same universe.

So true! Following the shocking death of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya in Season 2 , there is a spot available for the most beloved and unhinged White Lotus character.

Fellow newcomer, Sam Nivola, also added this during our interview:

I mean, her voice is even just like hearing her talk, her being in character on set was just the funniest thing in the world.

So far, the Ratliffs are a curious family, with Parker Posey’s Victoria and her husband, played by Jason Isaacs, being very odd and unconnected.

We know that the well-off family of five going to the Thai branch of The White Lotus is in support of Piper’s thesis on a nearby monastery. While Piper is all studious about the location, her older brother Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, is oh so very toxically masculine, and he's just looking to get laid. Then there’s Sam Nivola’s Lochlan, who was straight up staring at his brother’s buttocks (which Patrick’s famous dad Arnold commented on for some reason ) while they were sharing a room.

I can only expect some wild occurrences to happen between this family as the season goes on, and I think Parker Posey’s character is going to be the unbothered comic relief.

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

What Fans Are Saying About Parker Posey's White Lotus Character

After speaking to the cast about working with Parker Posey in The White Lotus, it was so fun to see how the internet is reacting to the actress on the show. There’s a lot of talk already, particularly about her Southern accent, but I especially loved this take:

Parker Posey’s accent in #WhiteLotus is beyond good or bad. It is a character unto itself. It’s like modern art. You may not fully understand what’s happening, but you respect that that some things in the universe are meant to remain a mystery. pic.twitter.com/uSdNiEc1f1February 17, 2025

All in all, as illustrated particularly in the below tweet , Parker Posey is adding the right spice to make The White Lotus another memorable season. No wonder critics are all over Season 3 .

The new season of #WhiteLotus has everything: gay incest, straight incest, Kpop stars playing “the help,” white women who hate each other, fucked up teeth, Belinda, Parker Posey doing the most perplexing accent you’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/wYnVz4UFBKFebruary 17, 2025

I can’t wait to see what’s next when the next episode premieres this Sunday and the reactions Parker Posey's performance will elicit.