Critics Are Calling The White Lotus Season 3 ’Unique And Completely Jaw-Dropping,’ But They All Have One Complaint
Mike White's satirical dramedy is finally back.
Who’s ready to get weird in Thailand? One of the most anticipated series on the 2025 TV schedule is upon us, in Mike White’s long-awaited third season of The White Lotus. After Season 2 ended in the shocking death of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, we’ll see a (mostly) new cast of eccentric characters check in to the titular resort when the series premieres February 16. White got fans hyped with promises of a “longer, bigger, crazier” season, and while critics are praising Season 3, many are saying it starts a bit slow and is less comedic than its predecessors.
In addition to an impressive new cast that includes Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan and Patrick Schwarzenegger, to name a few, Season 1 fan favorite Natasha Rothwell is back, as her character Belinda is in Thailand as part of the resort’s exchange program. The trailer looks as unhinged as ever, and Emma Kiely of Collider confirms Season 3 is “irresistibly entertaining,” rating it a 7 out of 10 and writing:
Only the first six of the eight-episode season were released to critics, so any big reveals or twists remain under wraps. Still, Alison Herman of Variety agrees that it takes time for the pieces to come together in Season 3, and even for Mike White to reveal all the pieces the characters are playing with. However, once it gets going, the newest offering is White’s most ambitious. Herman writes:
Nick Levine of NME, meanwhile, declares The White Lotus television’s most essential destination, giving it a 4-out-of-5-star rating. The pacing issues that slightly blemish the first two episodes are a result of introducing so many characters, Levine points out, and were also present in the first two highly regarded seasons (which can be streamed with a Max subscription). The review continues:
Niv M. Sultan of Slant feels that after the Season 3 premiere kicks off with its signature murder and then flashes back to “One Week Earlier,” the characters are content to simply stew in their established misery. The cast is great, though, and the first six episodes still pack a punch, the critic says. Sultan gives it 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing:
Belen Edwards of Mashable says The White Lotus is still “a pressure cooker of social tensions and personal crises,” with fantastic performances from top to bottom. Overall, however, Season 3 attempts to do too much, threatening to spiral into bloat. The review continues:
Every one of the reviews I read praised the cast in its entirety for their work on The White Lotus Season 3. Fans of the Mike White series will have to watch for themselves to see if the darker, slower and decidedly less funny direction is for them. Catch the premiere at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, February 16, on HBO and streaming on Max.
