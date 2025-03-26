A New Yellowstone Spinoff Is Reportedly Coming To Network TV, And It'll Be Unlike Any Of The Other Shows
This franchise is everywhere.
For a while there, it seemed as if forward momentum on upcoming Yellowstone franchise series had surprassed peak velocity and started to wind down ever so slightly surrounding the release of the Kevin Costner-free final half-season of the flagship drama. But it looks like there may be more Dutton family drama on the horizon even beyond Beth and Rip's follow-up series with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.
CBS Is Reportedly Angling For A Yellowstone Spinoff
Take this news with a grain of salt for the moment — salt obtained no doubt through the ranch's (now-former) chef Gator — but Puck is reporting that CBS has entered the Yellowstone fray once more, after having served as the western drama's linear home during the extended gap during Season 5. Network execs allegedly want a new show that's centered specifically on Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton.
At this time, it's unclear if the actor himself has been in conversations with the network, or if early development has happened without his involvement. But the report does note that it's in "pre-production," which connotes more than just a few phone calls and emails.
Kayce's Yellowstone Spinoff Will Reportedly Change Up the Format
Yellowstone from the start was a highly serialized drama with stories that literally took the entire series to fully explore, and to date, each of its spinoffs have followed suit. 1883 told the country-crossing tale of James and Margaret Dutton, while 1923 has given viewers a stressful look at what life was like for Jacob and Cara, as well as their globe-crossing son Spencer. All in all, large-scale and expansive tales.
That apparently won't be the case with the Kayce Dutton series, as it's being described as a "procedural." Which would likely mean that Grimes' military vet would likely settle into a case-based job that would have him investigating one crime or another in each episode, as opposed to telling more of a single, stretched-out story.
CBS is where drama procedurals go to thrive, at least when they don't end up on the list of canceled TV shows, so I can easily understand why crafting a tale-of-the-week entry within the Yellowstone franchise would be the go-to choice. Hell, I can already picture Kayce showing up on Fire Country or Tracker alongside Max Thieriot or Justin Hartley.
One big question that wasn't answered in the report is whether or not Kayce's family would be with him in this new project, though one can only imagine that would be the case, considering everything that went on during Yellowstone. So while Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill weren't namechecked, I would fully expect both to join the new project, assuming there wouldn't be scheduling issues.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Chili's Reopened Its Scranton Location Timed To The Office's Anniversary, And I Can Feel God In This Announcement
32 Times A Character From The Office Said It All With One Facial Expression