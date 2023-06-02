After ‘Peaches’ Goes Viral, Super Mario Bros. Jack Black Jokes About His Impressive Vocal Range: ‘I Don’t Wanna Brag’

Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been taking the world by storm, and it's now the first billion dollar hit of 2023 . It also scored a huge viral hit in the song “Peaches,” which sees Bowser profess his love for the Mushroom Kingdom’s princess through a powerful Jack Black piano ballad. Some may not have seen this coming, but the way the man also known as “Jables” talks about the subject, you’d swear he thought this was pure destiny.

As our own Jeff McCobb learned on behalf of CinemaBlend, Black was all fun and games when it came to his singing abilities. Here’s how the rock/acting all-star showed off his chops during The Super Mario Bros. Movie press day:

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

That is pure Jack Black comedy right there, as the man gets his audience whenever he performs. Those sorts of skills were also put to good use when Black co-wrote this song from The Super Mario Bros. movie soundtrack, along with director Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, as well as co-writers Eric Osmond and John Spiker. The resulting tune led to a wave of praise from all over, with Mario co-star Chris Pratt already claiming Black’s status as a future EGOT as a result.

In the here and now, there’s already quite a bit of buzz surrounding this song. “Peaches” made some insane streaming money early on in the game, while also gaining huge traction through being used and covered in TikTok videos. Some have even labeled this blazing hit song as “the next ‘Let It Go’,” which is both encouraging and terrifying at the same time.

Societal implications aside, that Disney-inspired claim is only one of the many highlights that have seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie climbing the charts in monetary grosses and musical status. One could only imagine how much more powerful Jack Black’s vocal talents will get once the presumed Peacock streaming debut rolls around.

With fans of all ages being allowed to sing along with even those notes incomprehensible to the naked human ear. It could lead to even more viral mayhem, and an even harder musical act to follow should there be a Super Mario sequel. So maybe Black and his collaborators should start warming up now, just in case that next chapter is announced sooner rather than later.