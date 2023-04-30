Viral TikTok Of Kid Adorably Singing Jack Black’s ‘Peaches’ Has Me Thinking The Super Mario Bros. Song Might Be The New ‘Let It Go’

Ahead of the summer movie season officially getting its start in a few days with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, no 2023 new movie release has reigned the box office quite like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is expected to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office at the end of this weekend. Along with the animated movie based on the popular Nintendo property hitting big at movie theaters, Jack Black’s original song “Peaches” is also going so viral that I’m thinking it might be the next “Let It Go.”

Bowser’s love song is making a ton of money in Spotify streams , and has been on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the past two weeks, jumping from its debut 83rd position to its 56th in the matter of a week. Then, there’s this cute TikTok video of a kid adorably singing along to “Peaches” too. All the signs are there, folks!

“Peaches” has been considered by many the highlight of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the unexpectedly piano ballad, Jack Black’s Bowser secretly confesses his adoration for Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach with a mix of comedy and straight up awesome vocals. It’s a really fun song from the Tenacious D band member. Not only does the song have cute kids singing it, but a group of teen boys even created a viral dance to the song too, which has over a half a million likes on TikTok.

It’s rare to see an original song from an animated movie make such a cultural impact on audiences, but it looks like “Peaches” is in the midst of being the next one. “Let It Go” is a great example of a song from a movie that became a phenomenon in of itself (leading its singer Idina Menzel to be super grateful, despite it annoying soon ). Another example is Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which went on to break the Frozen hit’s record and inspire a ton of TikToks too.

“Peaches” becomes Jack Black’s first ever time on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist and definitely adds to the hype surrounding the 2023 movie. Ahead of blockbuster movie season arriving, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing film of the year so far, following it crushing during its opening weekend back in early April with it having one of the best weekends for an animated movie ever. Check out the “Peaches” scene: