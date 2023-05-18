Chris Pratt Hilariously Explains How Jack Black Could Win An EGOT For The Super Mario Bros. Song Peaches

Between Justin Bieber’s 2021 pop hit and Jack Black ’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ballad for Bowser, as it turns out, if you sing about “Peaches,” it’s probably going to become a massive hit. As the movie song finds its fifth week at the top of music charts, fun comments from Mario voice actor Chris Pratt explaining how his co-star could win an EGOT has us thinking about Bowser’s song as an award-season hopeful.

Like all of us, Chris Pratt shared that “Peaches” has been infectiously in his head while hanging out around the house. Here’s his pitch regarding Jack Black’s song getting all the accolades:

I think he could get his whole EGOT with ‘Peaches.’ He could get a Grammy, he could get an Oscar, once we bring Mario to Broadway he’ll get a Tony and his Emmy will be performing it as the Academy Awards on television.

An EGOT is a highly-coveted roundup of awards consisting of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony that only 18 people have won. Never once has a holder of that title earned every one of those awards for one project, but Pratt seems pretty jokingly confident about Jack Black being the first one to achieve it. Check out the TikTok video from an Esquire interview:

“Peaches” landed Jack Black on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist for the first time, and it has already made a wild amount of money on Spotify as well. The hit song was even the subject of a viral TikTok of a kid adorably singing the song , making us think that it’s getting into “Let It Go” and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" territory. The song will indeed be eligible for Best Original Song at the Oscars along with other tunes from 2023's new movie releases and could be part of Grammy’s contention too. However, I’ll be honest here, the Tony and Emmy of it all does seem like a stretch. If the song isn’t already in your head, here’s “Peaches”:

No one expected Bowser to whip out a piano ballad about Princess Peach midway through The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but thanks to Jack Black it’s out in the world and getting a lot of time on the modern airwaves. It also helps that the video game adaptation is the highest-grossing movie of 2023 so far, crossing $1.2 billion worldwide in box office earnings. With Fast X hitting theaters this weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still expected to be No. 3 behind the action franchise and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which also stars Chris Pratt).

Will “Peaches” be an Oscar contender this year? It’s not impossible! Either way, we know Chris Pratt is already on the campaign.