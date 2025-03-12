After Revisiting FBI: International's Season 4 Ratings, The Cast’s 'So Cute' Tradition For Watching The Show Makes The Cancellation Sting Even More
It's still hard to believe the end is nigh for the Fly Team.
CBS went on a renewal spree early in the 2025 TV schedule, with shows ranging from comedies like Ghosts to dramas like Justin Hartley's Tracker earning returns for the 2025-2026 TV season. Sadly, both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were missing from the list, and later were cancelled.
I'm still shocked about Most Wanted getting the axe ahead of its 100th episode, and the ratings for International were high enough that fans likely felt pretty safe about a fifth season. After I looked back at the ratings, I was reminded of what the stars shared about working closely together, and it stings all over again.
FBI: International's Season 4 Ratings
CBS' ratings rundown for the 2024-2025 TV season as of the end of 2024 (via TVLine) revealed that Tracker in particular was thriving after a time slot change, but it was hardly the only successful drama. Season 4 of FBI: International averaged an audience of 6.46 million total viewers and rating of 0.42 in the 18-49 age demographic in Live+7 totals, placing it as CBS' #8 scripted drama.
While that's lower than FBI with its average of 7.97 million and 0.51 rating, the outlet noted no big drops from the end of Season 3 to start of Season 4. International was higher in both ratings and viewership than Fire Country, which dipped 12% from last season but was among CBS' renewals. The FBI spinoff also has higher average numbers than NCIS: Origins, which will return for a second season.
Interestingly, the numbers for International and FBI: Most Wanted are similar, with both averaging the 0.42 rating, although Most Wanted averaged a lower audience with 6.3 million and dropped by 12% from its fifth season. All in all, while I knew one one of the FBI spinoffs might be cut once news broke of FBI: CIA, and International seemed like the easier one to cancel with its overseas setting, I still look at the numbers and am surprised that the Fly Team won't be back for another round.
What The FBI: International Cast Told Us
The agents of FBI: International's Fly Team rely pretty heavily on each other, with all of them fighting crime far from their own homes. It seems that the actors have built strong bonds as well, with International almost rebooting itself in Season 4 when Jesse Lee Soffer came on board.
When I spoke with Vinessa Vidotto earlier this year about filming Vo's bloody fall finale cliffhanger, the cancellation news was still weeks away. Reflecting back on that episode ahead of the winter premiere, the actress shared a fun fact about the cast getting together to celebrate their show:
The FBI: International cast has gone through a lot of changes over the years filming in Budapest and elsewhere in Europe, and it's very sweet to learn how the actors bond with each other an ocean away from the other two FBI shows. (All three series are available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.) Of course, there's also plenty of bitter to go with the sweet in light of International's cancellation.
I was also fortunate enough to speak with Eva-Jane Willis for Smitty's big episode back in the U.K., and she had her own sweet stories to share, including a snowy moment of Jesse Lee Soffer calling back to his Chicago P.D. days. With the future for International still seemingly bright when we spoke, I shared with Willis what Vinessa Vidotto said about the cast watching episodes together, and she responded:
With no sign that CBS intends to reverse its cancellation decision or that Paramount+ will pick up FBI: International (or FBI: Most Wanted) like what Peacock did for Law & Order: Organized Crime elsewhere in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe, the most fans may be able to hope for following the Season 4 finale is for Fly Team agents to show up on FBI or FBI: CIA. The original series was renewed for three more seasons last year, and I'm guessing the odds are pretty good for the CIA spinoff now that CBS has vacated some Tuesday night time slots.
For now, we can all keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesday nights for the remaining episodes of FBI: International Season 4 at 9 p.m. ET, between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes are also available streaming next day on Paramount+.
