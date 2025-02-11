FBI: International's Eva-Jane Willis Talks Being 'Excluded For Bad Behavior' With Smitty's Return To England, But There's More To The Story
Eva-Jane Willis opened up Smitty facing her past in a return to her old school.
Just one week after the Fly Team shakeup that saw Station 19 alum Jay Hayden leave FBI: International, Smitty will be in the spotlight when the case takes place on her old stomping grounds. For the next new episode in the 2025 TV schedule on February 11, Smitty will be back on the campus of her old university, and there are going to be complications that are a lot more personal than the potential murder of the week. Actress Eva-Jane Willis spoke with CinemaBlend about what to expect in this week's episode, as well as which member of the Fly Team will be Smitty's best source of support.
The next new episode of FBI: International is called "Veritas Fidelis," which fans will be able to watch on February 11 at 9 p.m. ET and/or stream afterwards with a Paramount+ subscription. It will be Smitty's first case after she offered to leave the Fly Team so that Tyler Booth could stay, and it'll put her through the emotional wringer. With the above clip shedding some light ahead of time, Eva-Jane Willis opened up about how her character's personal history comes into play with the case, saying:
This isn't going to be a situation of Smitty happily returning to her alma mater, as she was expelled for "bad behavior" before graduating. The above clip sheds some more light, as she tells Raines that she lost her opportunity at the university because somebody else's gin bottle was found in her room, and it's clear that there's plenty of baggage to complicate the case.
And since the action of FBI: International is set overseas rather than in New York City, the school in question isn't the Hudson University that has caused problems in the worlds of Law & Order and FBI over the years. Smitty's former school is a fictional one, although Willis shared that the show was able to film on the campus of the real-life Cambridge, which was "absolutely beautiful."
Smitty just might not have entirely beautiful memories of her time there! When I asked Eva-Jane Willis how much her character will need to lean on her teammates in "Veritas Fidelis," she shared:
Raines had been a shoulder to lean on during the episode that introduced Smitty's parents last year, and that will evidently be the case in 2025 for her return to the U.K. She already dropped some backstory on him in the sneak peek clip, but based on Eva-Jane Willis' comments, it seems like a safe bet that Smitty's story is going to get heavier than what she shared in that scene. The actress went on:
It remains to be seen just how "difficult" things will get for Smitty in the next episode, but fans can count on seeing Raines as somebody she feels particularly comfortable around. Carter Redwood's character has always been caring when it comes to his fellow teammates, and was among the most upset about what had happened to Vo. Hopefully the special dynamic with Smitty will be what she needs on February 11, in FBI: International's usual 9 p.m. ET time slot on CBS.
You can find FBI: International right in the middle of CBS' primetime block on Tuesday nights, which starts with FBI in the wake of Jubal's win at 8 p.m. ET and ends with FBI: Most Wanted after a particularly twisted group of bad guys at 10 p.m. ET. If you need to catch up on any or all three, the latest episodes of the 2024-2025 TV season are streaming on Paramount+.
