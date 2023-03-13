After The Equalizer Addressed Antisemitic Hate, Star Adam Goldberg And Writers Break Down Harry's Message To The Attackers And Powerful Final Scene
The Equalizer addressed antisemitic hate crimes, and the writers as well as actor Adam Goldberg broke down two of the episode's most powerful moments.
Warning: spoilers ahead for the March 12 episode of The Equalizer, called “Never Again.”
The Equalizer never shies away from addressing difficult issues via the cases that McCall (Queen Latifah) and the team investigate, but the crimes of “Never Again” hit particularly close to home for Harry (Adam Goldberg). A local community in New York was terrorized by a series of antisemitic hate crimes, perpetrated by a group that not only attacked Jewish people within the community, but recorded their attacks to share with those who shared their hatred onlin. Goldberg as well as episode writers Adam Glass and Ora Yashar spoke with CinemaBlend to break down how Harry ultimately got the last word with this group and his cathartic final scene.
“David Slays Goliath Every Time”
While Harry managed to find a way to prevent carnage at a synagogue, guaranteed that the antisemitic attackers would be arrested, and even outed the anonymous website users for their antisemitism to their employers and peers, it was a scarily close call, and very lucky that Harry got the last word. His parting shot to the hate group was to inform them that he hacked their “Nazi clownshow website,” and tell them: “Remember – we may be few, but David slays Goliath every time.” Adam Goldberg shared his thoughts on that particular moment for Harry:
Goldberg had previously shared when he addressed his sense of responsibility about “Never Again” that this case for Harry was like “playing whack-a-mole with an enormous problem here that's hardly resolved” by the end of the episode. Harry and the team did get a win over these specific criminals in this specific case, but as the actor noted, that doesn’t mean a win every time. He continued:
A sense of hope was a way to end the very dark episode on an uplifting note, especially since Harry’s emotional journey still wasn’t over by that point. He’d go on to learn that his mother hadn’t just abandoned him due to a lack of love as a child, but because she struggled with what the rabbi described as “horrible bouts of depression” in an era when nobody really understood how to treat it.
The writers also shared their takes on the idea of “David always slays Goliath” coming from Harry when the case was closed. Adam Glass, who is a co-showrunner on The Equalizer as well as co-writer of “Never Again,” was paired with fellow writer Ora Yashar when speaking with CinemaBlend, and he shared:
Adam Glass echoed Adam Goldberg’s point about David slaying Goliath as a fitting sentiment of hope, and credited his fellow writer with coming up with how Harry got the last word in “Never Again.” Ora Yashar shared her own take on the idea, saying:
As Adam Glass had noted, Harry winning the day against the antisemitic hate group in “Never Again” was the plan from the beginning, but that wasn’t the only thing that was in the works from the earliest stages. The final scene of Harry lighting a candle for his mother alongside Mel (Liza Lapira, who recently got a very big episode of her own) was always part of the plan.
Harry Lights A Candle And Says A Prayer
Harry had an eventful day in "Never Again," to say the very least, and he capped it off with a quiet moment that he shared with Mel as he lit a candle and said a prayer for his mother. Adam Goldberg addressed Harry’s motivation when he “discovers that his mother was troubled” and that she didn’t leave him because “she didn't love him and she didn't abandon him.” The actor continued:
Adam Goldberg had not yet decided on whether or not he’d watch the scene, but I think it’s safe to say that it will be a standout for fans of the show. The actor portrayed a side of Harry that hadn’t been explored before, which is saying something since he’s been on board The Equalizer from the very beginning. Whether or not the show will continue to explore this side of Harry in Season 3 or beyond remains to be seen, but he was deeply affected by “Never Again.”
Adam Glass also weighed in on the candle scene with Adam Goldberg and Liza Lapira, revealing that the original vision for the scene was different from “the way [Goldberg] decided to do it.” The co-showrunner/co-writer reflected:
Adam Glass had previously shared that the background created for Harry in “Never Again” came from his own background as somebody who was “an Ashkenazi Jew and grew up in New York City.” For her part, Ora Yashar is a first-generation American whose family came from Iran, and this episode brought together the perspectives of herself, Adam Glass, and Adam Goldberg. She addressed the candle scene, saying:
Harry lighting the candle and saying a prayer was a poignant ending to a powerful episode, and the finished product of “Never Again” may go down as one of The Equalizer’s most memorable episodes. It’s certainly a standout of the show since its February return in the 2023 TV premiere schedule!
See what’s next for CBS’ drama with new episodes of The Equalizer (opens in new tab) on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. If you can’t tune in live (or just want to revisit some earlier episodes), you can always catch up streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. The show is still going strong in Season 3, and serves as the lead-in to East New York as one of the network’s freshman dramas.
