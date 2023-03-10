The Equalizer's Adam Goldberg And Writers Discuss 'Different Perspectives' And Sense Of 'Responsibility' For Episode Addressing Antisemitism
The Equalizer will address antisemitic hate crimes, and actor Adam Goldberg and the writers discussed the powerful upcoming episode.
The Equalizer has been going strong since its return in the 2023 TV schedule, and the hit CBS drama is on the verge of addressing an important issue through the eyes of a major character. A case involve antisemitic hate will mean members of the team pulling out all the stops, and lead to Harry (Adam Goldberg) reconnecting with his Jewish faith. Ahead of the episode, called “Never Again,” Goldberg as well as writers Adam Glass (also the showrunner) and Ora Yashar spoke with CinemaBlend about bringing this issue to television.
“Never Again” will put Harry in the forefront of a storyline about a string of antisemitic hate crimes, which are terrorizing a local community in New York. With the threat of the attacks continuing, he’ll reconnect with his Jewish faith, which isn’t something that The Equalizer has incorporated into such an important case before. When Adam Goldberg spoke with CinemaBlend about playing Harry in such a standout episode, he shared his thoughts on exploring a new side of his character in the face of such a horrifying situation:
Adam Goldberg, who grew up in California and has been part of the Equalizer cast from the beginning, brought his own experience to “Never Again,” both from what he has dealt with in his own life and roles that he’s played, including Higher Learning in 1995 and Saving Private Ryan in 1998.
The rise in antisemitic hate crimes in recent years made the actor feel a sense of “responsibility” to bring this powerful story to life on The Equalizer. Viewers will have to wait and see how the show will handle such a sensitive subject, but all signs point toward an episode that fans won’t want to miss. The actor continued:
While it’s safe to say that “Never Again” won’t be an easy hour of television for Harry, it has expanded what Adam Goldberg knows (and what he can play) about his character. The actor also shared that he went to Jewish day school as a child but “decided not to get a bar mitzvah because I felt it would be disingenuous” because he wasn’t religious, and he “always felt like it was hard for me to balance my cultural heritage with the sort of religious aspects of being Jewish.”
Since Goldberg shared that the case of this episode is personal to him and his character, his perspective is clearly important for “Never Again.” He’s also not the only one from The Equalizer team to open up about the importance of perspective for this episode. Writer Ora Yashar co-wrote “Never Again” with showrunner Adam Glass, and she brought her very personal perspective as a first-generation American whose family came from Iran. She addressed how the show approached telling this story, saying:
The Equalizer is on the verge of delving into an area of Harry’s life that he’s been disconnected from; based on what has been revealed about the episode so far, fans can only hope that he’ll have all the support he can get from Mel (whose own backstory was recently explored in an episode featuring her siblings) and McCall, although the latter has been dealing with pressing problems of her own recently.
Showrunner Adam Glass shared his own thoughts on exploring perspective in “Never Again,” previewing that some of the stories that Harry has will “come a little more from my background and be an Ashkenazi Jew and grew up in New York City,” and that he, Ora Yashar, and Adam Goldberg “just had conversations about it.” He addressed why now is the time that The Equalizer will address antisemitic hate crimes, saying:
Harry already has an identity of his own, with Ora Yashar noting that the character is Armenian. Adam Glass went on to explain how they found a poignant way to explore another side of the character and expand his identity via these discussions. He shared:
The Equalizer team did indeed find a way to tell the story, and “Never Again” promises to be a powerful hour of television that puts Harry through the wringer and gives Adam Goldberg the chance to shine in a way that hasn’t happened before on the show. He'll portray a side of Harry that fans haven't seen, even after two full seasons and many episodes of the third.
And fans don’t have much longer to wait for “Never Again.” The upcoming episode of The Equalizer (opens in new tab) that will address antisemitic hate crimes airs on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the three seasons so far streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Saving Private Ryan (featuring all of its shocking moments) with Adam Goldberg is also available on the streamer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.