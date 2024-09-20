‘I Can Not Believe They Let Me Get Away With That’: Agatha All Along’s Showrunner Tells Us The Episode 1 Moment That She Kept Expecting To Get Pulled

When Marvel fans last saw the character of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), she was battling The Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), for the dark hearts of the citizens of Westview in the award-winning Disney+ series WandaVision. Wanda prevailed over Agatha, and banished the villain to a life in Westview living out a series of television-related fantasies, as audiences got to see in the first two episodes of Agatha All Along , a spinoff series that sends the title character in search of the legendary Witches’ Road, where she hopes to regain her powers.

The beginning of the first episode of Agatha All Along models itself after an episode of Kate Winslet’s gritty Mare of Easttown , with Agatha playing a grizzled detective called out to the scene of a murder in the woods. We follow Agatha back to the station house, where she stays true to character by arguing with her boss. And in the course of their bickering, Agatha tells the chief to “eat my ass.”



On a Disney+ series.

To say that the line of dialogue caught my eye would be an understatement. I had to bring it up when I got the opportunity to interview the Agatha All Along cast and crew , and to my surprise, showrunner Jac Schaeffer thought that line would get cut the entire time. Schaeffer told CinemaBlend:

Do you know, I cannot believe they let me get away with that. Like, I cannot… I cannot believe it. I wrote it, and made myself laugh out loud, and was like, ‘Well, that's going away.’ And I remember, so vividly, Brad Winderbaum read it, and he loved it. I was like, ‘I get to keep it?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, until someone says no.’ And no one ever said no. (laughs)

Executive producer Brad Winderbaum chimed in as well with regards to the line, and the edge that it provided to Agatha All Along, when he told CinemaBlend:

I mean, you know the comics as well as anyone! It's Marvel. Marvel has a lot of different flavors to it. (laughs). Yes, we're on Disney Plus, but we're still Marvel.

So far, Agatha All Along is showing off a very different side to the MCU, which fans seem to be enjoying. Social media is abuzz with the chemistry shared between Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, and many love the addition of Joe Locke as Teen.

okay enough time has passed...hottest mcu introduction and character goes to aubrey plaza #agathaallalong pic.twitter.com/hqLIzb1Co8September 19, 2024

And the good news is that Agatha All Along is just beginning. If you are digging the show, you will get news ones every week as we plow through the season, and prepare for the next upcoming Marvel project , which happens to be the feature film Captain America: Brave New World , arriving in theaters in February 2025.