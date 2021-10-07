How Marvel Is Giving Fans Way More Of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness After WandaVision

In the months since WandaVision wrapped up its nutso-butso limited season, Disney+ has kept Marvel fans entertained with other TV series such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier and the recently concluded first season of What If...? But none of those efforts has scratched the itch of curiosity regarding WandaVision's aftermath. While we know Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many of the other characters' futures were left unclear. But now it looks like the MCU is gearing up for a whole new chapter showcasing the toils and troubles of Kathryn Hahn's semi-villainous witch Agatha Harkness.

While Disney and Marvel are understandably not standing on mountains to shout this news out, the companies are reportedly developing a Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spinoff focusing on Agatha Harkness. Variety reports that the follow-up series is being described as a "dark comedy," which matches up with the twisted sitcom approach of the flagship MCU series. Arguably the darkest joke of the entire series was Agatha copping to murdering Billy and Tommy's dog Sparky, so we can probably expect a lot of that, and hopefully also some more Emmy-winning tunes.

The distinction of it being a spinoff is great, since that indicates we'll see what went on after Agatha was left behind in the post-Hex town of Westview, as opposed to the show specifically focusing on the character's backstory and past. The spinoff would no doubt incorporate a lot of that in there, while also presumably leading the character into another big overarching story.

Plus, it sounds like the new project will maintain a core member of the WandaVision creative team in head writer Jac Schaeffer, who is said to be serving as a writer and executive producer for the Agatha spinoff. Schaeffer inked an overall deal with Marvel back in May, so fans were definitely expecting to see her return to the MCU, and this is about as exciting a place for that to happen as any.

It's not as if Kathryn Hahn has been sitting around in her Agatha Harkness costume waiting on Marvel and Disney+ to call her up, though. She's coming off of a voice role in Apple TV+'s Central Park, and will soon be heard in the animated sequel Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. On the live-action side of things, she has already filmed for Apple's upcoming dramedy The Shrink Next Door opposite Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, as well as for Rian Johnson's star-studded sequel Knives Out 2. To top it all off, she's next set to portray comedy queen Joan Rivers in Showtime's series The Comeback Girl.

News of any potential release dates for the Agatha Harkness spinoff is obviously still past the horizon, but Disney+ will soon deliver Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye as its next MCU TV effort, with Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home as the final two big screen releases before the year is up. While waiting on all of that and more, be sure to peep out our 2021 Fall TV schedule to see what else is hitting Disney+ and beyond in the coming months.