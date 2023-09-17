Agatha Christie's Great-Grandson Talks About Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot And The Next Moves After 'A Haunting In Venice'

It seems like a drop in the bucket when you compare the three Hercule Poirot movies Kenneth Branagh has made to the volume of stories written about the famed sleuth. With 35 tales penned by Agatha Christie herself, and even more written by other authors, the potential success of A Haunting in Venice could indicate the public’s hunger for more adaptations. Should that be the case, Christie's great-grandson, James Pritchard, has some ideas on the next potential moves.

As I spoke with the CEO of Agatha Christie’s estate in anticipation of this weekend’s reintroduction to the world of Poirot, I wondered if there were any immediate plans for a potential follow-up. It’s a question that’s only made more valid when you think back to how 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express spiked booksales by calling out the next shot in the franchise.

Contrary to what you might think, there doesn’t seem to be a “master plan” at work when it comes to Hercule Poirot’s fate. Or at least that’s what it feels like, as James Pritchard shared these forward thinking thoughts with CinemaBlend:

I think we take it one step at a time. I’m a great believer in baby steps. So let’s hope that this film is a success, and let’s hope that hopefully we’ll get a chance to make another one, and have those discussions on what that should be. But as you say, there are loads of stories that could lend themselves to movies. Some of which have been done before, and some of which, like Hallowe’en Party, are lesser known. I think that’s part of the fun of it. There are so many stories to choose from, and they could all make great movies.

Admittedly, 2022’s Death on the Nile didn’t end with a line promising Evil Under The Sun, and it’s not a spoiler to admit that A Haunting in Venice (which can appeal to even non-horror lovers) doesn’t either. Which is perfectly fine, because as we’ve seen with this latest installment, James Pritchard is ok with reinventing Agatha Christie stories . Provided, of course, that the team he trusts finds a novel way to spin the material; which is exactly what happened with writer Michael Green’s third turn at bat.

Quite frankly, it’s nice to know that there isn’t a set plan when it comes to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot. The possibilities are endless, and Pritchard’s wait and see approach is a pretty exciting one for Agatha Christie fans. Not knowing which Hercule Poirot mystery could be next on the docket is just as exciting as learning who’s going to be part of the all-star ensemble this time out.

I can remember how excited I was when A Haunting in Venice’s fall 2022 announcement not only came so quickly after Death on the Nile’s release, but also learning that Hallowe’en Party was going to be the template for the story. So this is genuinely one of those cases I’m happy to be in the dark for as long as possible.

If the critical reaction to the third Poirot movie is any indication, this could be another stealthy success story that keeps Hercule in pastries for another go. At this point, the only information I need is whether or not a fourth Kenneth Branagh entry is on its way, and that's news we'll definitely have to wait for.

Just as James Pritchard trusts the team that's been behind his great-grandmother's cinematic revival, I trust all involved to deliver a good time. With that in mind, I'm glad to revisit A Haunting in Venice at some point in the future, as it's just that much fun to watch.