Critics Have Seen A Haunting In Venice, See What They’re Saying About Kenneth Branagh’s Spooky New Murder Mystery
Hercule Poirot enters the horror realm.
Halloween is just around the corner and, while Hercule Poirot probably isn’t the first name you think of when spooky season hits, Kenneth Branagh is throwing his hat into the supernatural ring with his third turn as the uber-observant detective. A Haunting in Venice is set to premiere on Friday, September 15, and the book-to-screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Hallowe’en Party boasts a solid cast for the latest murder mystery, with Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and Kelly Reilly amongst the key players to be scrutinized during Poirot’s investigation.
First reactions to the Hercule Poirot movie were promising, with many who attended an early screening calling it the best yet of the three adaptations that Kenneth Branagh has directed and starred in. Our own Mike Reyes praises the effort in CinemaBlend’s review of A Haunting in Venice, calling Branagh’s turn at horror “both riveting and disturbing.” It can also be enjoyed without having seen Murder on the Orient Express or Death on the Nile, Reyes notes, rating it 4 out of 5 stars and writing:
Neil Smith of GamesRadar also rates A Haunting in Venice 4 stars out of 5, writing that there are both tingles and laughs, as Kenneth Branagh weaves an old-school whodunnit out of an eerie Halloween spook-fest. In Smith’s words:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN says the movie flips back and forth between humor and horror, with its doom and gloom complemented by “some of the most wackadoo horror filmmaking from any major contemporary director.” The critic rates A Haunting in Venice a “Great” 8/10, writing:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting calls Kenneth Branagh’s latest adaptation a “stylish Halloween whodunnit,” rating the movie 3 out of 5 skulls. Navarro says this may be the mustachioed detective’s least-engaging mystery yet, but that critique is offset by the spooky, claustrophobic atmosphere. The critic continues:
Not all of the critics share such positive opinions, however. Christian Zilko of IndieWire grades the movie a B-, saying that it’s getting harder to ignore what Rian Johnson is doing to the genre with his Knives Out movies — particularly because Kenneth Branagh’s co-stars don’t seem to be having much fun. Zilko continues:
Overall, the critics seem to say that the actor/director has done it again, delivering a fun murder mystery from Agatha Christie’s collection, albeit with an appropriate twist for the Halloween season. A Haunting in Venice has accrued an 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 26 critics so far, and those who want to check out Hercule Poirot’s latest case can do so starting Friday, September 15. Be sure to also check out our schedule of 2023 new movie releases to see what else is headed to the theater soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
