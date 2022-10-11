A Third Hercule Poirot Movie Is Coming With Kenneth Branagh, And I’m So Pumped For Jamie Dornan And The Rest Of The Stacked Cast

Where does a world-famous detective go when he’s solved a Murder on the Orient Express as well as a Death on the Nile? Kenneth Branagh apparently has that answer for us now, as the director and star of the recent Hercule Poiriot adaptations has chosen his next Agatha Christie mystery for the screen. You may know it as Hallowe’en Party, but with the help of Jamie Dornan and another stacked cast, it’s about to hit the schedule of 2023 new movie releases as A Haunting in Venice.

Freshly announced by 20th Century Studios , the third Poirot movie already has me pumped! Not only does the star-studded cast of A Haunting in Venice include Branagh’s Belfast stars Dornan and Jude Hill, but with the likes of Tina Fey, Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, and Everything Everywhere All At Once star/legend Michelle Yeoh also coming to play, it’s a party I wouldn’t dream of missing. Especially when the invite includes a story like this:

Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, 'A Haunting in Venice”'is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Shadows and secrets are certainly nothing new for Agatha Christie’s legendary sleuth, as he’s been tangled in murderous mysteries for over a century of literature and other media. Part of what makes A Haunting in Venice so exciting is the same thing that’s kept previous iterations of Hercule Poirot relevant: amazing all-star ensembles. Just looking at Death on the Nile’s cast shows you how important a good roster of performers can be; albeit that bunch did have some controversial figures playing on the team.

While Kenneth Branagh’s portrayal of the Belgian brainiac is the centerpiece, him being surrounded by a cast like the one described above is what helps turn every adventure into a fresh thrill. It’s probably part of the reason why audiences are still turning out for this particular franchise. Though it's absolutely essential that writer Michael Green, who's been along for the ride on both previous installments, is returning as the scribe for A Haunting in Venice.

The results speak for themselves, as 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express made Poirot into a sneaky moneymaker throughout its theatrical release. Even in the pandemic depressed box office market, the delayed release of Death on the Nile was top dog in its opening weekend . The fact that its opening was on the weekend adjacent to Valentine’s Day, and included Jennifer Lopez’s rom-com Marry Me as competition, kind of makes that feat even more Herculean.

I'm not the only one pumped to see A Haunting in Venice introduce Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and Michelle Yeoh to some dangerous deduction either. In his own statement commenting on the announcement, Kenneth Branagh is clearly jazzed to dive into another adventure with Hercule Poirot. Here's what he had to say:

This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.

Knowing that A Haunting in Venice is on its way, and that it’ll be heading to theaters instead of being a Hulu original, is indeed news to die for. Perhaps the inclusion of Hallow’een Party as an easter egg in Belfast wasn’t just a sly nod to Kenneth Branagh’s work but also a clever signpost for what was ahead. Leave it to the man who inhabits Hercule Poirot’s tragically mythical mustache to potentially play the crowd with such a clever ploy.

A Haunting in Venice is set to start production in November, with an unspecified 2023 release date for its theatrical debut. However, if one were to make an educated guess, an opening weekend as close to Halloween as possible would probably be the best bet.