Alison Sweeney Told Us Her Favorite Hallmark Genre To Act In, And I Didn’t See This Coming

Alison Sweeney has become one of the most beloved actresses on Hallmark with more than two dozen credits to her name. She’s done it all, too, from the Murder She Baked mysteries to The Wedding Veil trilogies to the Countdown to Christmas, and most recently she showed off her comedy skills in Love & Jane , which premiered in February . The actress spoke with CinemaBlend about her latest project, where I was able to ask her what genre of Hallmark movie was her favorite, and I was not prepared for her response.

The Days of Our Lives star first made her way to Hallmark in 2013’s Second Chances and has continued to add credits to her resume for over a decade. So does she prefer the Hallmark romances for the life lessons they dole out? The holiday slate of Christmas cheer? The culinary-tinged murder mysteries? Alison Sweeney said:

Well, to be honest, I think the mysteries are my favorite, because I love the action scenes. I love getting to do stunts, and I love the drama and the fun of, like, being in danger and the jump scares. Stuff like that is really, really fun for me to film. My producing partner always teases me, he’s like, ‘She likes to do all her own stunts.’ It’s just fun, it’s fun to do something different.

With Hallmark being so well-known for its Countdown to Christmas, I kind of expected the holiday movies might make for the most coveted gig at Hallmark, but this makes sense too. Alison Sweeney sounded really excited about getting to participate in the stunts and finding her character in “dangerous” situations.

She did admit, however, that her latest movie might have swayed her a little more toward comedy. According to Hallmark, Love & Jane was Alison Sweeney’s first role in a comedy since her “intimidating” experience guest-starring on Friends , and the actress said she might be interested in more projects of this milieu. She continued:

But I have to say with Love & Jane, it was definitely a more comedic role than I’ve done, really maybe ever, and that was really fun and challenging in a different way. I really enjoyed it. I love that the crew is laughing. Before you can say cut, everyone’s in hysterics, so that felt good and I really enjoyed it. It’s scary and challenging, but I really enjoyed it.

Love & Jane saw Alison Sweeney’s Lilly calling on her favorite author Jane Austen for advice, only to have the famed romance novelist appear in her home. Hilarity definitely ensues — as does a fabulous shoutout to the Emma adaptation Clueless .