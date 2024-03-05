Alison Sweeney Told Us Her Favorite Hallmark Genre To Act In, And I Didn’t See This Coming
She's done it all!
Alison Sweeney has become one of the most beloved actresses on Hallmark with more than two dozen credits to her name. She’s done it all, too, from the Murder She Baked mysteries to The Wedding Veil trilogies to the Countdown to Christmas, and most recently she showed off her comedy skills in Love & Jane, which premiered in February. The actress spoke with CinemaBlend about her latest project, where I was able to ask her what genre of Hallmark movie was her favorite, and I was not prepared for her response.
The Days of Our Lives star first made her way to Hallmark in 2013’s Second Chances and has continued to add credits to her resume for over a decade. So does she prefer the Hallmark romances for the life lessons they dole out? The holiday slate of Christmas cheer? The culinary-tinged murder mysteries? Alison Sweeney said:
With Hallmark being so well-known for its Countdown to Christmas, I kind of expected the holiday movies might make for the most coveted gig at Hallmark, but this makes sense too. Alison Sweeney sounded really excited about getting to participate in the stunts and finding her character in “dangerous” situations.
She did admit, however, that her latest movie might have swayed her a little more toward comedy. According to Hallmark, Love & Jane was Alison Sweeney’s first role in a comedy since her “intimidating” experience guest-starring on Friends, and the actress said she might be interested in more projects of this milieu. She continued:
Love & Jane saw Alison Sweeney’s Lilly calling on her favorite author Jane Austen for advice, only to have the famed romance novelist appear in her home. Hilarity definitely ensues — as does a fabulous shoutout to the Emma adaptation Clueless.
Alison Sweeney is so beloved by the viewers of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mysteries & Movies that I’m sure no matter what genre she chooses to do next, we’ll all be happy — just as long as she keeps them coming! Be sure to check out what upcoming Hallmark movies are on the schedule, and if you haven’t gotten a chance to see Love & Jane yet, it airs next at 4 p.m. Monday, March 8, on Hallmark.
