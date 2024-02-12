Will The Stars Of Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil Reunite For A Third Trilogy? Alison Sweeney Says She’s Down
More Avery, Emma and Tracy please!
Hallmark is generally known for its feel-good Christmas romances — where happy endings are guaranteed and anything is possible with a good dose of holiday spirit — but the network actually premieres movies centered around different seasons and holidays throughout the year. One huge project that’s helped boost the network’s presence outside of Christmas is the enchanting Wedding Veil series starring three of the network’s biggest stars — Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. So after two trilogies in back-to-back years, will we see a third set of movies? We will if Sweeney has anything to say about it.
Alison Sweeney spoke to CinemaBlend recently about her latest Hallmark movie, Love & Jane, which is part of the network’s “Loveuary” celebration of Jane Austen. While Hallmark aired The Wedding Veil trilogies in 2022 and 2023, no such movie trio was announced for 2024, so I asked Sweeney if there was a chance she might reprise the role of Tracy in the future, and it sounds like good news for those who were disappointed they didn’t get to see the college friends reunite for their annual antiquing trip. Sweeney said:
It sounds like nothing has been set in stone, if at this point Alison Sweeney’s only heard about people discussing the possibility of more Wedding Veil movies. But it’s promising that 1) those conversations are being had, and 2) it sounds like Sweeney, Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser are all down to continue their characters' stories.
The Wedding Veil series was what Lacey Chabert called “a longtime dream,” and not only did viewers love seeing the three Hallmark stalwarts share the screen, the franchise also allowed them to break out of the formulaic structure of your typical TV rom-com by showing the three main characters’ relationships after their respective weddings.
The first trilogy aired in early 2022, with three college friends — Avery, Emma and Tracy — finding a vintage veil that’s said to bring love to anyone who owns it. The first movie followed Avery and Peter (Lacey Chabert and Kevin McGarry), which was followed by The Wedding Veil Unveiled (centered around Autumn Reeser’s Emma and Paolo Bernardini’s Paolo), and finally The Wedding Veil Legacy starring Alison Sweeney as Tracy and Victor Webster as Nick.
Each couple headlined a follow-up movie in January 2023, with the second trilogy comprising The Wedding Veil Expectations, The Wedding Veil Inspiration and The Wedding Veil Journey.
Hopefully we haven’t seen the last of these characters, and Alison Sweeney is keeping hope alive that The Wedding Veil team can reunite. In the meantime, though, we’re likely to see the actresses continue popping up in other Hallmark projects. Check your listings for re-airings of Sweeney’s Love & Jane, and see what other premieres are coming soon with our 2024 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann