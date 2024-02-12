Will The Stars Of Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil Reunite For A Third Trilogy? Alison Sweeney Says She’s Down

Hallmark is generally known for its feel-good Christmas romances — where happy endings are guaranteed and anything is possible with a good dose of holiday spirit — but the network actually premieres movies centered around different seasons and holidays throughout the year. One huge project that’s helped boost the network’s presence outside of Christmas is the enchanting Wedding Veil series starring three of the network’s biggest stars — Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. So after two trilogies in back-to-back years, will we see a third set of movies? We will if Sweeney has anything to say about it.

Alison Sweeney spoke to CinemaBlend recently about her latest Hallmark movie , Love & Jane, which is part of the network’s “Loveuary” celebration of Jane Austen . While Hallmark aired The Wedding Veil trilogies in 2022 and 2023, no such movie trio was announced for 2024, so I asked Sweeney if there was a chance she might reprise the role of Tracy in the future, and it sounds like good news for those who were disappointed they didn’t get to see the college friends reunite for their annual antiquing trip. Sweeney said:

I had heard that people were talking about doing something, and certainly the girls and I would love to do another movie. So I hope Lacey makes something happen, because it would be so fun to reunite.

It sounds like nothing has been set in stone, if at this point Alison Sweeney’s only heard about people discussing the possibility of more Wedding Veil movies. But it’s promising that 1) those conversations are being had, and 2) it sounds like Sweeney, Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser are all down to continue their characters' stories.

The Wedding Veil series was what Lacey Chabert called “a longtime dream,” and not only did viewers love seeing the three Hallmark stalwarts share the screen, the franchise also allowed them to break out of the formulaic structure of your typical TV rom-com by showing the three main characters’ relationships after their respective weddings.

The first trilogy aired in early 2022, with three college friends — Avery, Emma and Tracy — finding a vintage veil that’s said to bring love to anyone who owns it. The first movie followed Avery and Peter (Lacey Chabert and Kevin McGarry), which was followed by The Wedding Veil Unveiled (centered around Autumn Reeser’s Emma and Paolo Bernardini’s Paolo), and finally The Wedding Veil Legacy starring Alison Sweeney as Tracy and Victor Webster as Nick.

Each couple headlined a follow-up movie in January 2023, with the second trilogy comprising The Wedding Veil Expectations, The Wedding Veil Inspiration and The Wedding Veil Journey.