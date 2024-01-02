I Didn't Think Hallmark Could Ever Top Its Lineup Of Christmas Movies, But I Could Be Wrong

With Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas celebration winding down, the romance channel has set its sights on its 2024 slate of upcoming movies and events. While we’ll definitely see another batch of amazing holiday movies at the end of the year, they’re hoping to keep people tuning in week after week with a brand new lineup of movies just in time for Valentine’s Day.

No stranger to love stories, Hallmark is shaking things up this year by giving their annual "Loveuary" celebration a theme. As always the event will feature four brand-new original romance movies that will air every Saturday on the cable channel. These aren’t just your average Hallmark love stories though. Each one will be inspired by the work of prolific romance writer Jane Austen and feature some familiar faces.

As the biggest fan of their Christmas movies, I can’t help but be a little skeptical about this new lineup. Especially since the Queen of Christmas movies and Hallmark in general, Ms. Lacey Chabert won’t be leading the charge in any of the films. But that doesn’t mean I won’t check them out. In fact, I’m pretty impressed with the swoon-worthy lineup just from the names alone.

This Years' Loveuary Celebration Has A Lot Of Potential

Kicking things off on February 3rd at 8/7c is Paging Mr. Darcy. The movie features Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp, who must overcome their own pride and admit to believing in love.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries star Alison Sweeney will lead the second movie of the lineup the following week in Love & Jane. In it, she stars a woman who literally seeks guidance from Jane Austen. I’m not sure if that means the ghost of Austen or her literary novels, but I am certainly intrigued!

On February 10th, Jane Austen fans might just see themselves represented in “An American In Austen.” The movie stars Eliza Bennett as a librarian who believes Mr. Darcy is the gold standard of men. For the first time ever she has the chance to her test that theory.

Rounding out the Loveuary lineup is a Hallmark Mahogany original which will be a loose adaptation of Austen’s beloved Sense & Sensibility. They had me at adaptation!

If those short little synopses aren’t enough to grab your attention, perhaps the words of Lisa Hamilton Daly, the Executive Video President of Programming about why the network has chosen Austen’s work as inspiration for this event will:

Jane Austen’s stories are timeless and continue to resonate with readers and viewers of all ages. Our movies will bring her beloved characters to life in fresh, new ways and honor the many women who continue to be inspired by them.

But Can It Really Top Countdown To Christmas?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m downright excited for this years' "Loveuary" and the subsequent virtual Hallmark Channel Book Club that is launching alongside the festivities, but I just can’t help but pledge my loyalties to Countdown to Christmas. After all, the event is only one month long, whereas the holiday season starts in October!

If I'm being honest, I've never tuned in for the "Loveuary" celebration before so I'm not sure what to expect, but I'm definitely intrigued thanks to the Austen-centered themed. That has to mean their marketing is working. However, I just don't know if it can top the year's Countdown to Christmas line up which included some of the best Christmas movies yet (I’m still thinking about Christmas in Notting Hill). Not to mention they only have four shots to nail it. I'm definitely feeling skeptical but hopeful!

Regardless, I do plan to give this new event a chance and so should anyone who’s a fan of the cable network movies or Jane Austen! You can catch these movies when they premier on Hallmark Channel starting February 3rd. Make sure you set those ancient DVRs if you won’t be around since there’s no word on whether these movies will be made available on the company’s subscription app: Hallmark Movies Now.