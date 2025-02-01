America’s Got Talent’s Richard Goodall Reveals 2 Music Acts He’d Love To Collaborate With After Sharing Stage With Journey
Don't Stop Believing!
As we look forward to an anniversary season of America’s Got Talent with Season 20 set to be part of the 2025 TV schedule (likely this spring), we’re still looking back on the incredible Season 19, particularly with winner Richard Goodall’s journey on the competition series. The 56-year-old singer was memorably crowned the Season 19 champion after singing “Don’t Stop Believing” with members of Journey behind him. As he looks to his future career, he’s holding on to that feeling with a few more big acts he would want to work with if he could.
Since his win, he’s been travelling more and even doing gigs in different cities in the U.S. When CinemaBlend asked the “singing janitor” who he’d love to work with next if given the chance, he expressed his dream collaborations with these words:
Aren’t these great picks? Foreigner is a solid idea, and plays into the taste of music Richard Goodall became known for on the show, but Michael Bublé is an inspired out-of-left-field choice. Bublé is about to serve as a coach on his second season of The Voice, which is also an NBC competition series, so perhaps they could collaborate as some sort of crossover between shows?
When Goodall spoke with us about being suddenly famous following his victory on the NBC hit series. Per the oldest winner of AGT to date, when he goes to Wal Mart, he’s being stopped “every 10 feet” to talk to fans who were moved by his season. When Goodall decided to audition for AGT, he’d never been on a plane before. When reflecting on sharing the stage with Journey, he sounded on cloud nine over the opportunity.
The whole experience certainly surpassed the Indiana-native’s wildest dreams. Goodall was among the Season 19 golden buzzer picks, thanks to Heidi Klum, and he ended up going all the way after winning the affections of not only America, but people around the world. After singing the Journey hit on his audition, it all went full circle when he sang it again for the finale with members of Journey. Check it out below:
What a run on AGT! Goodall shared this update on where he’s taking his music career:
Goodall said he’s currently working on original music along with working with a local band to have his own act. When it comes to upcoming Season 20 of the show, he told us he thinks “the sky's the limit” for more unexpectedly talented people, without careers in entertainment like him to win. While we wait, you can rewatch Season 19 on AGT with a Peacock subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.