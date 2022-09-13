'Andor' & 'The Mandalorian' Interviews At D23 With Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal & More

Lucasfilm came to D23 Expo 2022 with exclusive presentations for "Andor" and "The Mandalorian." Watch us catch up with Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Genevieve O'Reilly, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, and Emily Swallow as we discuss all things Star Wars and Disney+.

0:00 - Intro.

0:30 - What Makes “Andor” different from anything Diego Luna has worked on.

2:15 - Genevieve O’Reilly responds to “Andor” fan theories.

3:05 - Genevieve O’Reilly on the hype of being at D23.

3:40 - Giancarlo Esposito gushes about Emily Swallow.

4:14 - Giancarlo Esposito on how “The Mandalorian” expands for Season 3

4:53 - Emily Swallow on the “challenges” the characters of “The Mandalorian” will face in Season 3.

5:35 - Katee Sackhoff explains what bothers her about Pedro Pascal.

6:20 - Katee Sackhoff guesses what’s on Bo-Katan’s playlist.

6:50 - Rick Famuyiwa talks working with Pedro Pascal.

7:11 - Pedro Pascal talks the important reveal of his face in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian.”