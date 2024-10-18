Powered by RedCircle

Andrew Garfield and director John Crowley join the show to discuss the making of their new film We Live In Time, in which Andrew stars alongside Florence Pugh. They get into their collaborative process, how their own films have affected their real lives, creating space on set for strong performances and more. We couldn't have a Spider-Man on the show without at least asking one of our burning questions. Andrew Garfield was generous enough to share a look back at shooting Gwen Stacy's death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and how it related to his approach to filming the Spider-Man: No Way Home scene of his character saving Zendaya's MJ.

After the interview, we review their incredibly touching film We Live In Time, and play a fun horror-movie-themed bracket game.

Andrew Garfield Talks Spider-Man, Florence Pugh & 'We Live In Time' With Director John Crowley - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:06 - Andrew Garfield & John Crowley Talk ‘We Live In Time’

00:39:21 - ‘We Live In Time’ Review

00:44:34 - Horror Movie Bracket Challenge

01:13:23 - Outro

